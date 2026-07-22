A viral video showing visitors walking across what appears to be shallow, crystal-clear blue water in Yellowstone National Park has sparked concern online after many viewers realised the stunning landscape could pose a life-threatening danger.

The footage, shared on Reddit and later featured by MSN, shows two tourists stepping onto a surface near a striking blue geothermal area that appears calm and inviting.

The two women can be seen calmly strolling and taking photographs, apparently unaware of the potential danger.

Park officials have long warned that Yellowstone's colourful hot springs and thermal features are among the most dangerous natural attractions in the United States.

Although some geothermal areas contain boardwalks or designated viewing platforms, leaving marked trails or entering restricted thermal zones can result in devastating injuries.

Temperatures in many of Yellowstone's hot springs can exceed 90°C (194°F), hot enough to cause severe burns within seconds.

Why Yellowstone's Blue Waters Are Dangerous

Yellowstone National Park is home to more than 10,000 hydrothermal features, including geysers, mud pots, fumaroles and hot springs.

The brilliant blue colour seen in many pools comes from extremely clear, mineral-rich water and heat-loving microorganisms that thrive in the unique environment.

Despite their peaceful appearance, many thermal pools conceal scalding water beneath a thin, fragile crust.

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In some places, the ground can give way without warning, exposing visitors to boiling water or steam below.

The National Park Service repeatedly reminds visitors to stay on designated boardwalks and trails, explaining that the ground surrounding thermal features is unstable and unpredictable.

Even areas that appear dry may be only a thin layer above intensely hot water.

According to the National Park Service, more than 20 people have died from burns sustained after entering or falling into Yellowstone's hot springs since the park was established.

Numerous others have suffered life-changing injuries after stepping off marked paths.

Viral Video Sparks Renewed Safety Warnings

The latest viral clip prompted thousands of reactions across social media, with many viewers expressing disbelief that anyone would venture so close to Yellowstone's geothermal features.

Some commenters admitted they initially thought the blue water looked safe enough to walk through before learning about the extreme temperatures hidden beneath the surface.

Others criticised the tourists' behaviour, arguing that visitors should respect park safety rules designed to protect both people and the fragile geothermal landscape.

'It doesn't help when pretty colors are used for everyday entertainment but that is on them for not knowing the dangers they're in,' one commenter said.

Yellowstone rangers regularly patrol popular thermal areas, but officials stress that personal responsibility remains essential.

Warning signs and boardwalks exist because even a single misstep can have catastrophic consequences.

Beautiful But Hazardous

The park also encourages visitors to supervise children closely, avoid touching thermal water and never attempt to recover dropped items from hot springs.

Besides the obvious danger, the delicate geothermal formations can take decades – or even centuries – to recover from damage caused by human activity.

As videos of Yellowstone continue to attract millions of views online, experts hope the renewed attention serves as a reminder that some of nature's most beautiful places are also among its most hazardous.

While the park's vivid blue waters may appear inviting, they should only ever be admired from the safety of designated viewing areas.