Communities across Wisconsin's Fox Valley are beginning the recovery process after a powerful tornado tore through Appleton, Menasha and Neenah on Monday, 27 July, damaging homes and businesses, toppling power lines and leaving thousands of residents without electricity.

The National Weather Service (NWS) said preliminary storm surveys indicate the tornado caused EF-3 damage in the Appleton and Menasha areas, upgrading an earlier local assessment that suggested an EF-2 tornado.

Survey teams continued assessing the storm's path on Tuesday, meaning the tornado's final rating and track could still be updated as inspections continue.

Preliminary Surveys Indicate EF-3 Damage

According to the National Weather Service, clusters of severe thunderstorms and several supercells moved across northern and eastern Wisconsin on Monday, producing damaging winds and tornadoes.

Initial survey findings indicate the Appleton-Menasha tornado reached EF-3 intensity on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, which measures tornado strength based on the damage left behind.

An EF-3 tornado is associated with estimated wind speeds of 136 to 165 mph (219 to 266 km/h) and is capable of causing severe structural damage, uprooting large trees and overturning heavy vehicles.

The National Weather Service's preliminary survey found the tornado reached an estimated 145 mph, tracked approximately 12.1 miles, and grew to around 1,500 yards wide at its maximum width in the Menasha area.

Officials said the survey remains preliminary and further analysis could refine those figures.

Homes Damaged and Roads Blocked

Local officials reported extensive damage across parts of Appleton, Menasha and Neenah.

Homes and commercial buildings sustained structural damage, while numerous trees and utility poles were brought down across the tornado's path.

Downed power lines also blocked access to some roads, prompting emergency crews to close affected areas while utility workers assessed hazards.

Authorities urged residents to avoid damaged neighbourhoods unless necessary and reminded the public never to approach fallen electrical lines, which should always be treated as live.

Emergency responders continued damage assessments throughout Tuesday while local governments worked to identify the communities most in need of assistance.

Thousands Remain Without Electricity

Power restoration efforts continued throughout Tuesday as utility companies worked to repair widespread infrastructure damage.

According to utility officials, electricity had already been restored to more than 19,000 Wisconsin Public Service customers and over 79,000 We Energies customers affected by the broader storm system.

However, officials warned that complete restoration could take several days because of the extensive damage to transmission lines, poles and other electrical infrastructure.

Residents were encouraged to prepare for prolonged outages where necessary and monitor updates from their local utility providers.

Shelters and Emergency Assistance

Emergency shelters were opened for residents displaced by the tornado.

Officials identified the following locations for assistance:

Christ the Rock Church, Menasha – overnight shelter

Elks Lodge, Menasha

Calvary Bible Church, Neenah

Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson advised Appleton residents requiring non-emergency assistance to contact 211for information about available community services.

Officials in Menasha also reminded residents to stay away from damaged areas while recovery operations continue.

A nightly curfew remains in effect from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. until further notice. The restriction applies to pedestrians, cyclists and motorists using public roads, parks, school grounds and other public spaces, with exemptions for essential workers travelling as part of their employment.

Recovery Expected to Continue for Days

As of 7:30 p.m. Monday, Winnebago County officials said no fatalities had been reported, despite the widespread destruction.

County Executive Gordon Hinz described the damage as devastating, saying many long-established neighbourhoods had suffered extensive losses.

'It just looks like a bulldozer came through and knocked it over,' Hinz said, adding that recovery efforts would take time but expressing confidence that affected communities would rebuild.

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County agencies have begun coordinating donations and volunteer support.

Officials asked volunteers to wait for further instructions while immediate needs are assessed. Donations of food, drinking water and other essential supplies are being directed to the former UW Oshkosh Fox Cities campus, where a collection and distribution centre has been established.

Portable toilets and handwashing stations have also been installed to support recovery operations.

With damage assessments continuing and utility crews working around the clock, local authorities have urged residents to remain patient, follow official safety guidance and avoid unnecessary travel through storm-affected areas while recovery efforts continue.