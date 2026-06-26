A woman was seen waving for help from the top of a heavily damaged building as rescue crews raced to find survivors after twin powerful earthquakes devastated parts of Venezuela, with dramatic footage of the aftermath becoming one of the defining images of the disaster.

Footage shared by Roya English showed a woman standing on the roof of a building reduced to rubble following the earthquakes, appearing to wave for assistance as emergency teams searched collapsed structures below.

The clip quickly spread across Facebook and other social media platforms, capturing global attention because it appeared to show a lone survivor surrounded by widespread destruction. While the woman's identity and condition have not been officially confirmed, the footage highlighted the uncertainty facing rescuers as they continued searching for people believed to be trapped beneath collapsed buildings.

Twin Earthquakes Devastate Venezuela

Two powerful earthquakes measuring magnitudes 7.2 and 7.5 struck western Venezuela on 24 June, with the epicentre located about 160 kilometres west of Caracas near Morón, according to the US Geological Survey. The back-to-back quakes struck just 39 seconds apart, making them among the strongest to hit the country in more than a century.

According to interim leader Delcy Rodríguez, at least 164 people were killed and nearly 1,000 others were injured. Authorities have yet to release an official figure for those still missing, while reports from across the affected region indicate that many people remain trapped beneath collapsed homes, apartment blocks and commercial buildings.

More than 30 aftershocks have since rattled the region, increasing the risk of further structural collapses and complicating rescue operations as engineers continue assessing damaged buildings.

Rescue Effort Enters Critical Phase

Search-and-rescue operations continued through the night as emergency crews, soldiers and volunteers combed collapsed neighbourhoods using heavy machinery, specialist rescue equipment and trained search teams in an effort to locate survivors.

Officials warned the death toll was expected to rise as additional buildings were searched. Hospitals in some affected areas treated patients outside damaged facilities, while temporary medical centres were established to cope with the growing number of casualties. Residents were also urged to stay away from unstable structures because of continuing aftershocks.

Rodríguez declared a state of emergency and said the government's immediate priorities were rescuing survivors, restoring essential services and coordinating humanitarian assistance. International aid and specialist rescue teams have also begun arriving to support the response.

Social Media Rallies Behind Survivors

The viral footage prompted an outpouring of support online, with many users expressing sympathy for victims and urging governments to provide additional humanitarian assistance.

'Instead of war machines maybe we should just convert all the war ships into movable hospitals and use the war machines we have to save lives... yes am dreaming but I'm dreaming of better ways to save life,' one commenter wrote.

Another added: 'Whatever the victims' religion, we are all human. We extend our heartfelt sympathy to them during such difficult times, as this is what our Islamic faith and values teach us.'

Others focused on the woman seen in the footage and the broader rescue effort.

'I wish I could be there to help her. May their pain and suffering be eased,' one user wrote.

Another commented: 'I think America should send trained personnel to help these poor people. They need equipment and supplies and know how to rescue,' while another asked: 'So how is President Donald J. Trump going to help?'

Others simply posted messages of encouragement, writing: 'Be strong Venezuela.'

Search for Survivors Continues

Read more Venezuela's Strongest Earthquake in 126 Years Leaves Devastation as Rescuers Fear Thousands May Still Be Trapped Venezuela's Strongest Earthquake in 126 Years Leaves Devastation as Rescuers Fear Thousands May Still Be Trapped

Authorities continue assessing the full extent of the destruction as engineers inspect damaged buildings and emergency services search for anyone still trapped beneath the rubble.

As rescue efforts continue, there has been no official update on the identity or condition of the woman seen waving from the rooftop in the widely shared footage. Her image has nevertheless become one of the defining symbols of the disaster, reflecting the uncertainty facing hundreds of families still waiting for news of loved ones believed to be trapped beneath collapsed buildings as Venezuela begins the long road to recovery.