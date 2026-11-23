Donald Trump's alleged memory lapses have sparked an extraordinary revelation about his inner circle, with journalist Michael Wolff claiming that people who regularly speak with the president believe he repeats conversations because he cannot remember what he has already told them.

The allegation raises an awkward question for the White House: could Trump's reported forgetfulness make it harder for him to identify people sharing details of private conversations with journalists?

Insiders Spill How Trump, 80,Can’t Remember Name …



Michael Wolff and Joanna Coles break down Donald Trump’s latest press conference, from his startling answer about Vladimir Putin to the awkward spectacle of JD Vance and Marco Rubio standing behind him.https://t.co/1YVzuV6Fjj — Loreyla D'Orazio (@Barlofa) November 21, 2026

Wolff discussed the claims with co-host Joanna Coles on Inside Trump's Head, The Daily Beast's podcast, following an account of a private conversation involving Trump and the Iran conflict.

'He Never Remembers What He Says'

Wolff said he had previously been cautious about revealing too much about conversations with Trump's regular contacts because he feared the president might identify those passing information to journalists. However, he claimed his sources had reassured him that their identities would remain safe.

'One of the things that everyone says is that he says the same thing to everyone,' Wolff told Coles. 'The other thing that they say is that, sure, because he never remembers what he says.'

The claim suggests that people close to Trump believe his tendency to repeat himself could make it difficult for him to keep track of who has heard particular information. It is a remarkable account of the president's private interactions, particularly given the sensitivity of conversations involving national security and administration decisions.

Trump's 'Pete Who?' Moment During Iran Discussion

The most startling example involved an alleged private conversation about the Iran conflict, in which Trump reportedly struggled to recognise a reference to Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth.

According to Wolff, the president sounded frustrated and asked his confidant what the United States should do. When the person suggested he already understood the available options, Trump reportedly replied, 'They all stink.'

The confidant then asked, 'What's Pete's view?' The reference was to Hegseth, but Trump allegedly responded, 'Pete who?'

After being reminded, Trump reportedly recognised the reference and said Hegseth wanted to 'bomb the s--t out of them'.

The exchange is particularly striking given Hegseth's position as one of the most senior figures in Trump's administration. However, the account comes through Wolff's unnamed source rather than a recording or independently confirmed eyewitness testimony.

Iran Frustration Raises Security Questions

Wolff also described Trump as expressing helplessness over the conflict, reportedly saying, 'We can't catch a break with any of them.'

The conversation painted a picture of a president frustrated by difficult foreign-policy choices, with Wolff suggesting the Iran conflict was becoming a burden for both the United States and the Republican Party.

Coles raised another concern, questioning the security implications of Trump discussing sensitive war strategy over the phone with people outside the White House. She suggested such exchanges could potentially be intercepted by foreign governments, including Russia, China or Iran.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the allegations.

For Trump's regular confidants, the most revealing part of Wolff's account may be the suggestion that the president's alleged forgetfulness makes it harder to keep track of private conversations. If their assessment is accurate, it could create an unusual problem for an administration already facing scrutiny over information leaking beyond its inner circle.