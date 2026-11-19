House Democrats have introduced legislation that would bar Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) from taking children into custody to locate and arrest their parents and relatives.

Rep. Maxwell Frost of Florida, who is leading the effort, called the practice 'a despicable act to use children as a tool of detention against their own parents.'

What the Bill Would Do

Frost announced the No Kids as Bait Act on Thursday, 12 November, Orlando Weekly reported. The bill, H.R. 11016, has 27 House Democratic cosponsors, according to a summary of Frost's press release published by Quiver Quantitative.

According to a summary of the bill text, the legislation would prohibit the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) from taking a child into custody to locate or arrest a parent, step-parent, legal guardian or adult relative. For unaccompanied children, the ban would also cover sponsors and other adults in a sponsor's household.

It would also bar DHS from using children as interpreters in immigration enforcement interviews. If a child is detained, DHS would have to document the legal basis within 72 hours and share it with the child, a parent or guardian and any attorney. The limits would extend to state and local officers working with ICE under so-called 287(g) agreements.

The bill would further stop the Department of Health and Human Services from sharing immigration-status information about sponsors and their households with DHS for civil enforcement. The inspectors general of both departments would have to report on compliance every 180 days.

Cases Behind the Bill

Frost said ICE has been detaining or questioning children to draw out their family members, then arresting those relatives.

In New Mexico in December 2025, a father went to an ICE office believing he was about to be reunited with his two teenage children, who had spent nearly a year in a federal shelter. Agents detained him instead, in a case documented by KFF Health News.

In Minnesota in January, school officials alleged that agents used five-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos to check whether anyone else was inside his home after detaining him and his father. Officials said agents directed the boy to knock on the front door, a move they described as using him as bait.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) disputed that account. It said agents had not targeted the child and were acting for his safety after his father fled.

Wider Concerns Over Data Sharing

A Reuters investigation in July found that the Office of Refugee Resettlement, which cares for unaccompanied children, had shared more than 460,000 investigative leads with ICE since January 2025, Orlando Weekly reported, citing the Reuters findings.

Those leads involved children, potential sponsors and household members, and were linked to more than 12,000 arrests, though not all of those arrested were children.

The Trump administration has defended tougher screening and information-sharing as measures to protect migrant children from exploitation, according to Orlando Weekly. Advocates counter that the practices discourage relatives from coming forward to take custody of children.

Frost told Orlando Weekly he hopes the bill can attract Republican support, arguing that the treatment of children in immigration enforcement should not be a partisan issue.

Its prospects remain uncertain. The bill has been referred to the House Judiciary and Homeland Security committees, and no vote has been scheduled. Republicans still control the House, but Democrats won both chambers on 3 November and will take over when the new Congress convenes in January.