Laura Loomer challenged Tucker Carlson's account of Donald Trump's Iran policy, saying on 17 November 2026 that negotiations with Tehran had made the US look 'pathetic and weak'. She also said Trump had privately called Carlson a 'loser'.

In a post on X, Loomer said Trump had made other comments about the broadcaster that she considered inappropriate to repeat. Her account of the conversation has not been independently confirmed.

Loomer also accused Iran of cyberattacks and plotting to assassinate Trump and members of his family, but provided no evidence in her post. She ended: 'The world is laughing at us.'

Carlson Says Trump Wants To De-Escalate

Tucker Carlson said on 16 November that he believed Donald Trump wanted to reduce the US military campaign against Iran. He made the comments during an episode of The Tucker Carlson Show, in a discussion with geopolitical analyst Brandon J. Weichert.

Weichert predicted Trump would wind down the campaign. Carlson said: 'I had a long talk with him the other day. I'm convinced he wants to de-escalate. I don't think he sees an upside at all.' He did not say when the conversation took place or indicate that Trump had announced a change in military policy.

Carlson also said he was 'positive' Trump had not wanted to start the war, citing conversations with the president before the conflict began. He said Trump had been 'pushed, forced to do this', describing that as his own view.

On 28 February, the day the US and Israel launched their opening strikes against Iran, Carlson called the attacks 'absolutely disgusting and evil' in comments to ABC News chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl.

Loomer Cites Private Conversation With Trump

Loomer began her post: 'I highly doubt this is true.' She said Trump had told her he thought Carlson was a 'loser' and had made other comments about the broadcaster that she would not repeat publicly. The conversation has not been independently confirmed.

Loomer also alleged that Iran was conducting cyberattacks against the US and plotting to assassinate Trump and members of his family.

On 17 November, the Justice Department announced that Asif Merchant, a Pakistani national it identified as an operative of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, had been sentenced to 330 months in prison for a foiled assassination conspiracy.

The department said Merchant believed Trump was the plot's ultimate target. Other potential targets included then-President Joe Biden and former UN ambassador Nikki Haley. The conspiracy dated to 2024; the case does not establish a current plot against Trump's family.

Iran Dispute Has Deepened the MAGA Rift

On 5 March, Trump criticised former Fox News host Tucker Carlson in comments to ABC News chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl, saying Carlson had 'lost his way' and was 'not MAGA'. Trump also said Carlson did not share the movement's America First principles.

On 9 April, Loomer said on her programme, Loomer Unleashed, that she had sent Trump clips of Carlson criticising the military campaign. She said she wanted Trump to see Carlson's comments about him.

Iran War Continues as Political Pressure Builds

US Central Command said the initial blockade of maritime traffic entering and leaving Iranian ports ran from 13 April to 18 June. On 13 July, it announced that enforcement would resume the following day.

Reuters reported that the announcement followed the collapse of a draft understanding with Tehran. The blockade did not stop vessels travelling through the Strait of Hormuz to or from non-Iranian ports.

A US military official told Reuters that American fighter aircraft struck a missile launch site on Qeshm Island on 17 November. The official said the strike was in retaliation for Iranian attacks on US personnel and assets. Qeshm is in the Persian Gulf, near the Strait of Hormuz.

The war was among the issues following Republicans' 3 November midterm losses, in which Democrats regained control of the House and Senate. Vice President JD Vance blamed the conflict for the defeat.

Trump said it was largely true that the war had contributed to the losses by pushing up petrol prices, but defended the strikes. 'If I had to do it again, I'd have to do it again,' he said on 4 November, arguing that Iran could not be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon.

Carlson's account of his conversation with Trump and Loomer's account of what the president told her have not been independently confirmed.