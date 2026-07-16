JD Vance has been mocked online after saying Joe Biden's staff made him eat ice cream in the 'most suggestive way possible' during a viral clip from his latest appearance on 'The Joe Rogan Experience.'

Vance muses on Joe Biden eating ice cream:



"His staff would get him to eat ice cream in just the most suggestive way possible..." pic.twitter.com/jwZXkaL2lj — FactPost (@factpostnews) July 15, 2026

The vice president appeared on episode #2526 of 'The Joe Rogan Experience,' released on Wednesday, 15 July, for a nearly three-hour conversation covering foreign policy, the Epstein files and the Trump administration's handling of major political controversies. But one of the clips that spread fastest online had little to do with policy.

During a discussion about Biden's presidency, Vance appeared to criticise the former president's staff, describing the administration as an example of 'bad staff work.' He then brought up Biden's well-known public fondness for ice cream.

'The way that he ate ice cream,' Vance said, before adding: 'His staff would get him to eat ice cream in just the most suggestive way possible.'

The comment immediately became meme material, with critics joking that Vance had revealed more about his own thoughts than Biden's.

Online Users Pile On

The reaction on X was swift and brutal. One user joked that Vance was 'the only person in the world who thinks Biden was sending sex messages to him.'

If you see an 82 yr old man eating ice cream and start thinking about gay sex, I have news for you... https://t.co/HPupuE3kT8 — Patrick S. Tomlinson (@stealthygeek) July 15, 2026

Author and pundit Patrick S. Tomlinson also shared the clip, writing: 'If you see an 82 yr old man eating ice cream and start thinking about gay sex, I have news for you...'

@JDVance is the only person in the world who thinks Biden was sending sex messages to him. — colleen (@waysandmeans71) July 15, 2026

Another user tied the moment to one of the strangest memes from Vance's political career, quipping: 'DO NOT — I REPEAT, DO NOT — eat ice cream while sitting on a couch near this dude.'

DO NOT -- I REPEAT, DO NOT -- eat ice cream while sitting on a couch near this dude https://t.co/tyWXaDy2GA — Lauren Windsor (@lawindsor) July 16, 2026

The post referenced the debunked 2024 couch rumour, which began as a joke falsely claiming Vance's memoir 'Hillbilly Elegy' contained a graphic passage involving a couch. Though untrue, the meme became a recurring online punchline.

Biden's Ice Cream Habit Has Long Been a Meme

Biden's love of ice cream has been part of his public image for years. During his presidency and vice presidency, he was often photographed stopping at ice cream shops, ordering cones or joking about his favourite flavours. Supporters treated it as a harmless, grandfatherly quirk, while critics used the images to mock him as unserious or overly stage-managed.

JD Vance wants you to know that nothing gets him all hot and bothered like watching Joe Biden devouring an ice cream cone… https://t.co/SlTY9G5DGa pic.twitter.com/OSwE8gp3Qp — SayMay (@saymaysmith) July 15, 2026

Vance's comment appeared to suggest that Biden's team leaned into those moments too heavily, creating visuals that looked awkward or embarrassing. But the phrasing, 'the most suggestive way possible,' turned the criticism into something far stranger than a normal political attack.

Instead, critics turned the line back on him, asking why an 83-year-old former president eating ice cream had been framed in such a sexualised way at all.

Interview Also Covered Epstein and Iran

The viral clip came from a much broader Rogan interview in which Vance addressed several serious issues.

He admitted the Trump administration 'screwed up' its communications around the Epstein files, while insisting there was no cover-up. He also discussed the war in Iran and claimed some figures within the Israeli government wanted to derail US negotiations to keep the conflict going indefinitely. Those remarks drew political attention, but the Biden ice-cream line became the internet's favourite excerpt because of how oddly specific it sounded.