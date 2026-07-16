Vice-President JD Vance's security detail is reportedly facing a crisis of morale, with Secret Service agents allegedly pushing back against a string of unpredictable, last-minute travel requests that have strained agency resources.

Secret Service agents stationed in Washington have been forced to cancel their scheduled days off to accommodate sudden helicopter trips demanded by Vance for rural house hunting and family outings, culminating last Thursday in an aborted plan to fly his young son to a golf lesson. These logistical challenges, which agents argue are an unprecedented use of taxpayer-funded assets, have purportedly led to exhausted schedules for those tasked with shielding the second family.

While an administration spokesperson has defended the travel as a necessary component of balancing high-level duties with family life, the friction has become so pronounced that disgruntled agents have reportedly begun circulating unofficial tokens mocking the frequency of their unplanned deployments.

The Vances are the first family to reside at the Naval Observatory with young children since former Vice-President Al Gore lived there more than 25 years ago.

Agents groused amongst themselves last week as the vice-president's family's plan was to join a military helicopter crew and fly Vance's primary school-aged son to a golf lesson at Joint Base Andrews, which houses a secure golf centre. Ultimately, the planned trip on Marine Two, the official call-sign for the helicopter that carries the vice-president, was cancelled at the last minute. Severe thunderstorms battered the Washington area that day, grounding the flight. Still, the mere fact that the request was made for an elementary school student reflects a rapidly deteriorating morale problem inside the team assigned to shield Vance.

JD Vance Helicopter Trips Anger Secret Service

Sources said the agents have shared deep concerns internally about Vance pressing them for trips that many consider an inappropriate use of resources. Current and former supervisors acknowledge there is no formal policy prohibiting the use of a government helicopter for transporting a child to a local event. However, they agreed that requesting a chopper for this specific purpose has absolutely no precedent. Previous vice-presidents eschewed using such expensive perks for their children. Historically, agents simply drove family members locally in sports utility vehicles.

Operating the aircraft costs taxpayers between $16,000 and $24,600 per hour of use, based on 2022 American defence department estimates. The White House Military Office, which reports directly to the president, must authorise the use of the helicopter for a golf lesson. One person with knowledge of the planned trip expressed absolute disbelief in a private message. 'That is RIDICULOUS,' the source said. 'Pence and Harris never pulled anything like that.'

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JD Vance House Hunting Spikes Taxpayer Costs

The golf lesson is not an isolated incident. The Vances recently demanded several last-minute chopper trips to the region around Middleburg in Virginia. The purpose of these flights was so the couple could go house hunting to buy or rent a new property for their expanding family. JD and Usha Vance, who already have three children aged nine, six, and four, announced earlier this year that the second lady was pregnant. She is expected to deliver their fourth child late this month. Naturally, they need more space. But flying a military helicopter to look at real estate is wild stuff for an agency already stretched to its absolute breaking point.

Previous protected administration officials traditionally warned the Secret Service of their intended travel days in advance, especially when moving their family members. They actively sought to provide at least several hours of notice if plans changed. The current situation is entirely different. 'They change everything,' one insider noted. 'They don't stick to their schedules, and that costs shit-tons of taxpayer money.'

These hastily arranged trips are known within the agency as off the record movements. They force agents to drop their personal plans, cancel their days off, and race to wherever they are suddenly needed. It is mad to expect security personnel to devise comprehensive safety strategies in a hurried panic. The repeated pattern of these sudden movements quickly erodes the mental wellbeing of a protection detail.

Unpredictable JD Vance Travel Strains Secret Service

An insider familiar with the internal frustration painted a stark picture. 'The detail is tired of them not giving notice on things and making everything an OTR,' the source said. 'He thinks he can still move around like a U.S. Senator.' The vice president's office offered a diplomatic statement when questioned about the travel habits. They noted that the Vances are deeply grateful to the men and women of the United States Secret Service who serve the country with distinction. The office claimed that protecting a leader with a large policy portfolio and a growing family presents a unique challenge, adding that agents handle it with excellence every day.

Secret Service Deputy Director Matt Quinn issued a formal statement emphasising that protecting the nation's leaders requires constant vigilance. He noted the job allows no room for compromise. 'When US Secret Service Special Agents choose to join a protective detail, they understand the commitment required,' Quinn explained. He listed long hours, frequent travel, and constant flexibility as core elements. Nights, weekends, and holidays are simply part of the job. 'This is a job that requires absolute dedication and discipline,' he concluded.

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Agents Mock JD Vance Over Helicopter Trips

The frustration has boiled over to the point that agents have designed custom coins and stickers to mock the frequency of the family's erratic travel. They use Vance's official Secret Service code name, Bobcat. Images of the merchandise feature a bobcat head with the words 'Bobcat OTR Survivors Club' and a biting motto that reads 'Advance. OTR. Repeat.' The moniker reflects his Ohio and Kentucky roots, themes featured in his memoir Hillbilly Elegy.

Creating these unofficial tokens is a tradition used to share inside jokes and blow off steam. Yet, the humour masks a much darker reality. Chronic understaffing has long dogged the law enforcement agency. This has forced the agency to put inexperienced staff in charge of vital assignments, like the 2024 Butler rally where an assassin nearly killed Donald Trump.

Administration Defends JD Vance Over Family Travel

An administration official defended the vice-president, confirming last-minute shifts occur but arguing they are an unavoidable part of the job. 'The vice-president is a father who dedicates as much time as possible to his young and growing family,' the official stated.

During a July appearance on the Mike Rowe podcast The Way I Heard It, Vance openly joked about his transformed life. He marvelled at having an army of staff and bypassing airport security lines, though he admitted he must watch himself to avoid becoming 'an entitled asshole'.

Meanwhile, his wife has acknowledged the massive disruption their movement causes. In a June interview, the second lady discussed trying to mitigate the discomfort of motorcades shutting down streets when they attend Mass. A source said the family is merely trying to live a normal, organic life. But there is nothing organic about a military helicopter descending on a golf course just so a young boy can practice his swing.

As the administration continues to defend the travel, the debate highlights the ongoing friction between the privacy expectations of high-profile political families and the stark reality of the security assets required to maintain them.