Vice-President JD Vance was met with a wall of stony silence at Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia Beach on Wednesday, 1 July, after an attempt to leverage former President Joe Biden's history of public stumbles for a laugh failed to resonate with the gathered service members.

The Vice President, 41, was addressing an event marking 250 years of the American military when he attempted to pivot from a self-deprecating comment about his own fear of slipping down the steps of Air Force Two into a partisan jab at his predecessor. The line, intended to highlight conservative grievances about media double standards, led to an uncomfortable pause that has since sparked a viral backlash across social media platforms.

The JD Vance line that drew the most online attention, about Biden 'fall[ing] up or down the stairs', did not appear to land with the troops in the room.

JD Vance's Biden Stair Joke Lands With A Thud

Vance, 41, opened the bit by trying to make himself the butt of the joke, telling the assembled personnel: 'You know what I'm thinking as I'm coming down the steps is don't fall and bust your a** in front of all of you and in front of all these cameras because they would never let me live that one down.'

He then moved to his target. 'You know, the previous president, I'm trying to be nonpartisan, you ever seen these old cartoons where you've got the angel on the shoulder and the devil on the shoulder?' he asked.

Playing out the device, Vance told the troops: 'Because I'm speaking to all of you, our great patriots and service members, I've got the angel on my shoulder saying, "JD, don't be partisan. We're going to make this nonpartisan." And then I've got the devil on my shoulder who wants to talk about every time that Joe Biden fell up or down the stairs. And the media didn't care about that. But if I did it one time, if I did it one time, it would be a major, major story.'

The line was clearly meant to win a laugh and to lean into conservative complaints about media double standards around Biden's age and stamina.

Instead, according to multiple clips shared from inside the hangar, it drew silence. No audible laughter, no cheers, just a flat pause before Vance moved on to safer material.

Social Media Calls Vance 'Socially Awkward' After Viral Clip

Once the footage hit X, the reaction was unrestrained. One user wrote that 'JD Vance is one of the most socially awkward people I have ever seen', while another branded the Republican vice president 'always cringe'.

A widely shared post summed up the moment: 'JD Vance attempts to tell a joke at Biden's expense to the troops, and gets absolutely zero reaction.'

Others zoomed in on what they saw as an obvious attempt to mimic Trump's delivery. 'Oh my God, he's trying to do a Trump impression,' one user posted.

Another critic piled on, writing that 'JD got no response anywhere he goes because he's got to be the most unappealing person ever.'

There was also mockery of the gag's very premise, with one account deadpanning that the 'charisma levels are truly unmatched' as the troops stared back at their vice president in silence.

Biden's Falls, Republican Attacks And A Familiar Line Of Humour

The JD Vance joke rested on a now‑familiar Republican talking point: Biden's stumbles on steps and stages while he was in office. During his term, Biden, now 83, was filmed tripping more than once as he descended from Air Force One or moved around platforms at public events.

One of the most widely replayed incidents came in 2023 at the US Air Force Academy graduation, when he stumbled over a sandbag, fell on stage and later told reporters he had been 'sandbagged.'

At the time, White House communications director Ben LaBolt wrote on X that 'He's fine,' explaining that 'There was a sandbag on stage while he was shaking hands.'

Republicans, including Trump, repeatedly pointed to such clips as evidence of Biden's supposed frailty or cognitive decline.

A Test For JD Vance's 2028 Ambitions

The Virginia Beach appearance did not take place in a vacuum. Vance's name has been floated repeatedly as a leading contender for the Republican nomination in 2028.

He has confirmed that he and his wife, Usha Vance, plan to 'sit down and talk about what comes next' after the 2026 midterms, saying he tends not to make big decisions until he absolutely must.

Supporters present him as the ideological and stylistic continuation of Trumpism, only younger and better-read, the Hillbilly Elegy author who can bridge populist rhetoric and policy detail.

Critics, on the other hand, question whether he has the ease and instincts to carry a national campaign. They point to episodes like this, and to previous viral moments in which he struggled to find his way off a stage or dropped an Ohio State championship trophy at the White House, as evidence that he sometimes looks uncomfortable in the spotlight he is clearly chasing.

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Trump himself has added fuel to the speculation, saying in a recent podcast interview that he has been 'studying' Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio as a potential future pairing and describing them as an 'unbeatable' ticket. He said he watches whether they 'get along great' and called both men 'very talented.'

Vance has suggested he expects Trump would be supportive if he runs, although he says he avoids raising the subject directly with the president.

The speech was meant to focus on the armed forces and themes of national service, but the jab at Biden quickly dominated the conversation, only to be met by a noticeably cold room.

Whether Vance can refine his public persona to ensure that future speeches resonate with the same strength as his policy arguments remains the central challenge of his current term.