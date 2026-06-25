Tucker Carlson has sparked a fresh wave of criticism after declaring he was effectively finished with the Republican Party over its support for military action involving Iran, only to later publicly praise Vice President JD Vance.

The apparent contradiction quickly fuelled accusations that the former Fox News host was saying one thing while doing another, with critics branding him a 'complete fraud' and questioning whether his dramatic break from the GOP was ever genuine.

Carlson Declares He Is Done With Republicans

The controversy began during an interview in which Carlson launched a scathing attack on the Republican Party, arguing that it had abandoned American interests.

Carlson claimed he could no longer support Republicans, saying there was 'no chance' he would back the party after its handling of the Iran conflict. He argued that political leaders should put the interests of American citizens first and suggested the GOP had failed that test.

The conservative commentator also stressed that he had spent decades defending Republicans throughout his media career but now believed the party's actions were morally indefensible.

His remarks immediately generated headlines because Carlson has long been one of the most influential voices within conservative politics. A public break from the GOP would represent a major shift for someone who spent years helping shape the party's messaging and direction.

His Praise for JD Vance

Despite his sweeping condemnation of the Republican Party, Carlson was later asked about Vice President JD Vance.

Carlson insisted Vance was in an 'impossible situation' and suggested he was doing his best under difficult circumstances.

The comments immediately raised questions because Vance remains one of the highest-ranking Republican officials in the country and is widely viewed as a potential future presidential candidate.

The contradiction became even more noticeable when Carlson later indicated he could support Vance in a future presidential race.

Critics Accuse Carlson of Contradicting Himself

One critic argued that Carlson could not credibly claim to have abandoned the Republican Party while simultaneously backing one of its most prominent leaders.

Others accused him of attempting to channel frustration over the Iran conflict back into support for another Republican figure rather than genuinely breaking with the movement.

The criticism centred on Carlson's repeated portrayal of himself as an anti-war voice. Opponents argued that if he truly believed the administration's actions were unacceptable, then supporting key figures within that same administration made little sense.

Several commentators claimed Carlson was trying to have it both ways: distancing himself from unpopular decisions while remaining politically aligned with influential Republican figures.

That perception led some observers to label him a 'complete fraud,' arguing that his actions did not match his rhetoric.

Carlson's Political Influence

Supporters argue that backing individual politicians does not necessarily mean supporting an entire party. From that perspective, Carlson's criticism of Republican leadership and his support for Vance can coexist.

They argue that Carlson's influence stems from presenting himself as an outsider willing to challenge powerful interests. When he condemns the Republican establishment but continues to support one of its most prominent figures, they say it weakens his credibility.

The dispute highlights a broader tension inside the conservative movement, particularly among voters frustrated by foreign policy decisions and growing divisions over America's role overseas.

For now, Carlson remains one of the most watched and discussed voices on the American right. Yet his comments on the Republican Party and JD Vance have left many questioning exactly where he stands politically.