Hunter Biden has launched a fierce attack on Donald Trump, accusing the President of treating the White House press corps with utter contempt. In a wide-ranging interview that has sent shockwaves through the political landscape, the 56-year-old pulled no punches, specifically targeting Trump's alleged use of derogatory slurs against women.

Speaking on a current affairs show, Biden recounted an incident on a plane where the President purportedly told a female reporter to be 'quiet, piggy', a moment he claims should have been met with an immediate, furious walkout by the press pack.

The former president's son argued that Trump's refusal to respect the Fourth Estate stems from a dangerous culture in which power is exercised without accountability. He cited incidents on a plane and in a televised interview as examples of what he called a 'low class' pattern of behaviour.

Hunter Biden Calls Out 'Piggy' Slur And Press Silence

Hunter Biden's sharpest criticism centred on that 'piggy' remark and the way the press pack around Trump handled it. Recounting the episode, he said Trump 'turned to a reporter ... on the plane and said, "Quiet, piggy"', before pivoting to the question that has clearly been gnawing at him. 'Why is it that none of your former colleagues turned to him and said, "Go f*** yourself, Mr. President?"' he asked the host.

In the interview with Kristen Welker, Biden was equally direct. 'How does he get away with it?' he asked. 'That interview where he got up and left, that's considered a tough interview? Because she asked him one question? It wasn't as if she was hounding him over the period of an hour. It was literally one question and he got up and walked out.'

In his view, these are not isolated flashes of temper. They are part of a wider culture in which power goes unchecked and, frankly, a bit mad.

Hunter Biden on Trump calling reporters “piggy” - “what a low class piece of shit.” Much more in our interview on Substack. Watch soon on YouTube and later this evening on X. https://t.co/omIAQ5sOuf pic.twitter.com/aQtqIcbpfh — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) July 7, 2026

Hunter Biden drew a line between the usual push‑and‑pull between politicians and journalists and what he sees in Trump's approach.

'I don't have any problem with anybody having a caustic relationship with the press,' he said. 'There's a difference between that and dehumanising people. There's a difference between that and calling a woman in front of her colleagues with no power to respond to you, "piggy".'

He then delivered his harshest character assessment. 'If that isn't an example... a low-class piece of s***. Who does that? Who speaks to anyone that way publicly?' Biden continued. 'Particularly without provocation other than being asked a hard question, doing their job.'

'Power Without Accountability Is Dangerous'

Hunter Biden's anger at Trump's behaviour towards female reporters did not appear out of nowhere. In a separate discussion of political power, he warned that 'power without accountability is dangerous', arguing that when leaders act unchecked, they can treat institutions and people as their personal property.

He has previously likened the Trump family's hold on influence to a kind of modern monarchy, saying the United States 'belongs to a family' in their telling.

Those comments were picked up repeatedly as clips of his latest interview spread across online. One user wrote: 'There is no dignity left in the Office of President. The man has always been a p****. Now he's a p**** who thinks he owns the country and unilaterally knows what's best.'

Another said simply: 'Hunter Biden is right, power without accountability is dangerous.'

A third argued that Trump should be confronted more aggressively in public, saying: 'Exactly. We need to have people give him s***, right back to his face, in public. He doesn't deserve respect, because he gives NONE.'

IBTimes UK cannot independently verify every social media post cited in the material provided.

Hunter Biden's Frustration With The Press Corps

Throughout the interview, Hunter Biden repeatedly circled back to one target that is often left out of partisan shouting matches, the White House press corps itself.

He said he found it 'so depressing' that more reporters did not challenge Trump head‑on when he insulted colleagues in the room. The exchange echoed longstanding criticism that some journalists prioritise maintaining access over calling out abuse.

The host, who previously covered the Trump White House, acknowledged some of that dynamic, saying that certain reporters are reluctant to push back for fear of losing access to the president and his team. Others, he argued, work for media bosses he described as unwilling to risk confrontation with the administration. It was an unusually frank on‑air admission of the institutional pressures that shape what viewers see, and what they never hear.

Melania Trump, Epstein And A '$1 Billion' Threat

Hunter Biden's broadside over Trump's 'piggy' comment landed just days after he revived another explosive claim involving the Trump family.

On the Friends Keep Secrets podcast, hosted by Benny Blanco and Lil Dicky, he said he had already been threatened with a 'billion-dollar' lawsuit by Melania Trump after suggesting that Jeffrey Epstein had introduced her to Donald Trump, whom she later married in 2005.

'I'm not an expert on the Epstein files, I have no idea because I already got sued for a billion dollars by Melania, who didn't go anywhere,' Hunter Biden said. 'Like, by the way, I don't have two nickels to rub together, let alone a billion dollars.'

He claimed Melania sent him a cease‑and‑desist letter stating she would sue him for that sum.

The news came after weeks of scrutiny over Trump's exchanges with reporters, particularly women, during interviews and press gaggles.

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Hunter Biden pointed to Trump's sit‑down with journalist Kristen Welker, during which Trump abruptly stood up and walked out after being pressed with a single follow‑up question. He also referenced a separate incident on a plane in which Trump allegedly turned to a female reporter and told her: 'Quiet, piggy.'

Those moments did not unfold in a vacuum; they followed years of Trump berating, interrupting and insulting journalists, behaviour that has become almost background noise in US politics.

It feeds into the broader picture Hunter Biden is trying to paint of a political family using its platform and legal firepower to keep scrutiny at bay, while, in his view, dishing out insults to those with far less power.

This latest intervention has reignited a heated debate about the role of the modern political press and whether journalists are too afraid of losing access to properly challenge the President.