Donald Trump's 80th birthday dinner has reignited scrutiny of the US president's health after a lavish, calorie‑heavy menu shared online drew fresh criticism from his own Health and Human Services Secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has previously branded Trump's diet 'unhinged' and 'poisonous'.

The meal, revealed on Instagram by Bettina Anderson, wife of Donald Trump Jr., was served at a private celebration in June and quickly drew attention for its indulgent composition at a time when questions about the president's fitness for office remain politically and publicly sensitive.

Donald Trump Health Debate Reignites Over Birthday Feast

According to images posted by Anderson, the dinner featured a rich spread that included a bacon‑covered salad with buttermilk ranch and blue cheese dressing, herb‑roasted turkey with bread stuffing, mashed potatoes with gravy, and a chiffon birthday cake served alongside vanilla ice cream and crème Chantilly. It was, by any standard, a heavy meal. For an 80‑year‑old head of state, some observers saw something more troubling.

The reaction online was swift. On X and Instagram, users described the menu as 'wild' and 'hard to believe', with some questioning how such a diet aligns with the administration's own public health messaging. Others were less surprised, pointing out that Trump's long‑documented reliance on fast food and sugary drinks makes this kind of spread consistent with his habits.

Kennedy, who has been outspoken about nutrition and public health, has previously criticised Trump's routine while travelling, calling it 'unhinged' and 'poisonous' because of its reliance on fast food and processed snacks. While those remarks were not made specifically about the birthday dinner, they have resurfaced in light of the latest revelations, adding an unusual layer of intra‑administration tension. It is not common for a sitting president's diet to be publicly rebuked by his own health chief.

Trump, for his part, has never claimed to follow conventional dietary advice. He has often said he prefers food from large corporate chains, citing concerns about hygiene, and has openly dismissed the importance of exercise, describing it as 'boring'. His fondness for Diet Coke is well known, as is his belief, expressed in the past, that soda has protective health benefits, a claim not supported by medical evidence.

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The White House has repeatedly pushed back against speculation about the president's condition. His medical team has maintained that he remains in 'excellent' cardiac health, despite his age and lifestyle. Previous disclosures, however, have complicated that narrative.

Trump was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a condition common among people over 70 that affects blood flow in the legs and can lead to swelling. Public appearances showing bruising and visible swelling have added to scrutiny, alongside occasional questions about memory lapses, though no formal cognitive diagnosis has been disclosed.

Cardiologist Dr Jonathan Reiner has also voiced concern about the way information is communicated. 'The White House just doesn't seem to want to acknowledge any physical ailment, but older people develop medical issues, and the president is ... 80 years old,' he said, pointing to what he described as a lack of transparency.

There is, however, a countercurrent of support among Trump's allies and supporters, many of whom dismiss the focus on his diet as politically motivated nitpicking. On social platforms, some users argued that personal eating habits should not overshadow policy or leadership, while others echoed Trump's own view that longevity is not strictly tied to disciplined health routines.

The president himself addressed such criticisms in May, insisting he feels 'great' and questioning the value of strict health regimens. 'I know many, many people that all they do is watch their weight... and then they kick the bucket. And here we are,' he said. The remark has resonated with his base, even if it raises eyebrows in medical circles.

The birthday dinner comes at a moment when optics matter. An ageing president, a visibly indulgent meal and a health secretary on record using words like 'poisonous' have ensured that Trump's diet, long a subject of curiosity, is once again under the spotlight.