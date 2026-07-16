For years, the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files has been one of the biggest demands from Donald Trump's most loyal supporters. That is why eyebrows were raised when US Vice President JD Vance openly admitted that the Trump administration had 'mishandled' the issue.

His remarks, made during a lengthy interview on Joe Rogan's podcast, immediately fuelled criticism from sections of the MAGA movement while also sparking fresh speculation that Vance is beginning to carve out his own political identity ahead of a possible 2028 presidential run.

Vance Admits The Administration Got The Rollout Wrong

During the interview, Vance conceded that the administration had failed in the way it communicated the release of the Epstein files, although he rejected suggestions that officials were deliberately trying to conceal information.

He said the administration should have released the material much earlier after carrying out the necessary reviews and protecting the identities of victims. According to Vance, the slow rollout and confusing public messaging damaged confidence in the entire process.

'I think we should have just dropped everything at the very beginning,' he said, while acknowledging that certain documents still required careful review and redactions involving victims.

Vance also addressed criticism over documents that appeared to have names removed despite those individuals not being identified as victims. He argued that drawing a clear distinction between victims and alleged co-conspirators could sometimes be difficult because, in some cases, people who were trafficked were also accused of facilitating parts of the operation.

He insisted that the administration's biggest mistake was not attempting to hide evidence but failing to communicate the process clearly from the outset.

Questions Over Epstein Files

Although Vance defended the administration's intentions, his comments have done little to settle the wider controversy surrounding the Epstein files.

One of the biggest talking points involved former Attorney General Pam Bondi's earlier statements suggesting significant evidence was ready for release. Vance acknowledged that expectations had been raised too high and admitted that the public presentation ultimately damaged trust.

'I don't think there's anything malicious going on,' he said of Bondi, adding that she had simply overstated what was available at the time.

His comments also appeared to match previous reports claiming Vance had privately pushed for a faster and broader release of all available Epstein documents.

Reports have suggested he warned fellow officials that delaying publication risked deepening divisions within the MAGA coalition and increasing political pressure from Congress.

By publicly admitting mistakes while maintaining that there was no cover up, Vance attempted to defend the administration without fully sharing responsibility for its handling of one of the most controversial issues facing Trump's presidency.

Political Ambitions Become Harder To Ignore

Rather than offering blanket praise for every administration decision, Vance repeatedly acknowledged mistakes, defended his own position and emphasised instances where he believed he had favoured greater transparency.

That approach has led many political observers to speculate that he is beginning to distinguish himself from President Trump without directly breaking ranks.

The balancing act could prove significant if Vance ultimately launches a presidential campaign in 2028. By admitting communication failures while denying any deliberate cover up, he appears to be positioning himself as someone willing to recognise mistakes while remaining loyal to the broader administration.