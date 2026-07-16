A Florida retiree opened her post expecting registration paperwork and instead found a state-issued license plate that reads, to anyone squinting from a car length back, like an instruction she never asked to give.

Nancy Dello Stritto, 76, of Pompano Beach, was mailed a randomly assigned plate bearing the characters 'SQZ A55', a combination that phonetically spells out a phrase rather too racy for the retirement community where she lives. The Broward County pensioner says she never requested a new tag and was stunned to find it tucked in with her renewal documents.

What began as a mortifying trip to the letterbox has turned her into the most talked-about driver in her neighbourhood, where friends and family are lobbying her, by a running tally of 16 votes to one, to bolt it on and enjoy the attention.

A Registration Renewal That Arrived With An Unprintable Message

Dello Stritto discovered the plate while collecting her post, she told CBS News Miami, whose interview set the story racing across the country. 'When I saw that, I went ballistic,' she said, describing the moment she sounded out the letters and numbers and realised what they spelled.

The offending combination relies on a trick of typography. From a distance, the double fives read as a double S, converting an innocent jumble into 'squeeze a**' in the eyes of every tailgating motorist in Broward County. 'I looked at it and I said, I don't think so,' she told reporters, adding that she had not even known a new plate was coming.

A 77-year-old woman is now speaking out after the state of Florida sent her a randomized license plate number that appears to read “squeeze ass.” pic.twitter.com/M3oqaPN4HH — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) July 15, 2026

Her objection is less prudishness than propriety. Dello Stritto pointed out that she turns 77 next month and lives in a senior community, telling WFTV she did not think a woman of her age and address should be driving around with what the plate has to say.

The 16-1 Verdict From Sons, Friends And Neighbours

The plate has split her retirement community, though not evenly. Her sons and their friends found the whole thing hilarious and urged her to keep it, and as word spread, the informal ballot among family and friends reached 16 in favour of keeping the tag against a single dissenter, according to reports.

Dello Stritto initially planned to swap the plate immediately, and she has said she intends to let the state know about the message it mailed her. For now, the pressure of a 16-1 landslide has her leaning towards keeping it, a small daily act of comedy in a community where a new conversation piece is worth its weight in shuffleboard trophies.

If she changes her mind, the fix is free. An office manager at the Broward County tax collector has confirmed that anyone issued a plate they deem offensive can exchange it at no cost at the office's Plantation branch, no questions asked.

The commentary class has already cast its vote alongside the sons. Fox News' OutKick urged her to keep the tag and give it 'a test drive in public', arguing an approving honk or two on the road could be exactly the pep a day needs. The consensus, from Pompano Beach to the national press, is that the state accidentally issued her a treasure.

How A Banned Phrase Slipped Through Florida's Plate Police

The comedy of the episode is that Florida runs an entire bureaucracy to prevent exactly this. The state's highway safety department screens every personalised plate application for obscenity and double meanings, with borderline cases going before a review board, and it rejects deliberate attempts by the dozen.

Data cited in the aggregated coverage put the state's blocked vanity requests at more than 500 in 2023 alone. State law even allows officials to recall a plate after it has been issued if it is deemed objectionable.

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Randomly generated standard-issue plates, however, do not pass through the same human gauntlet. Automated screening catches straightforward profanity but struggles with phonetic readings and number-for-letter substitutions, which is precisely the loophole 'SQZ A55' sailed through. Hundreds of applicants tried on purpose and failed; the state's own random generator managed it by accident and posted the result to a pensioner.

There is a further Florida flourish in the supply chain. The state's license plates have been manufactured at a prison in North Florida for close to a century before being distributed through county agencies, meaning the tag travelled from a correctional workshop through a government office and into the postbox of a 76-year-old without a single human being sounding it out.

An Accidental Celebrity In The Retirement Belt

Dello Stritto has taken the fame in good humour. Coverage of her plate has run from Miami television to national outlets and morning shows, with the original WFOR footage distributed by CNN Newsource to stations from New Orleans to Minneapolis, and clips of her deadpan reaction have circulated widely on social media, where commenters overwhelmingly sided with her sons.

She is not the first motorist to receive an accidental obscenity from a plate lottery, and states periodically recall combinations that slip through, but few recipients have handled the indignity with such comic timing. Her insistence that the plate does not suit a woman of nearly 77, delivered while visibly entertained by the fuss, is the reason the story travelled.

The saga also leaves Florida's plate-makers with a quietly useful audit. If a random generator can produce one phonetic obscenity, it can produce another, and the state now has a nationally publicised reason to teach its screening software to sound words out the way every driver on Interstate 95 apparently can. Until then, Dello Stritto holds a genuine collector's item, stamped, sealed and delivered by the government itself.

Somewhere in a North Florida prison workshop, a stamping machine produced the most popular thing in one Pompano Beach retirement community, and it did not even mean to.