Donald Trump was mocked from the stage of Washington's Kennedy Center on Sunday night, when comedian Whitney Cummings cracked a 'sex traffic' joke about the President's past friendship with Jeffrey Epstein during a ceremony honouring Bill Maher with the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

The jibe landed at a politically loaded moment for the venue itself. The event was the first major gala at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts since a federal judge struck downTrump's effort to add his own name to the landmark's title. A white tarp still shrouded the facade where workers had removed newly installed lettering bearing Trump's name, turning the building's exterior into an unmistakable visual punchline even before the comics took the stage.

Cummings opened the night's speeches by going straight for the sorest spot in Trump's public record. 'I actually heard Trump may come tonight but he couldn't make it,' she said, according to Deadline. 'He got caught in sex traffic.' The line drew on years of public scrutiny over Trump's social ties to Jeffrey Epstein, the financier who died in jail after being convicted of sex offences and charged with sex trafficking.

Trump has consistently denied any knowledge of Epstein's crimes and has insisted he was never involved in wrongdoing. The two men were publicly friendly for nearly twenty years before falling out in the mid-2000s, a period that has generated an enduring cloud of suspicion among critics and campaigners but no formal charges. Nothing has been proven linking Trump to Epstein's criminal activity, and all such suggestions remain speculative and should be treated with caution.

That thin line between allegation and innuendo has never much deterred American comedians, and Cummings did not linger on legal nuance. She folded the Epstein gag into a broader swipe at the Trump-era nexus of politics, celebrity and right-wing culture, needling Maher for his own brush with the Trump orbit. Referring to the controversial White House dinner Maher attended last year alongside musician Kid Rock and UFC chief executive Dana White, she quipped that 'seeing Dana White, Donald Trump and Kid Rock all together at the White House really proves there is no God.'

The Daily Beast reported that it had asked the White House for comment on Cummings' remarks. There was no immediate response recorded in the original coverage.

Kennedy Center Backdrop Deepens Donald Trump Humiliation

The setting rubbed salt in the wound. In May, US District Judge Christopher Cooper ruled that Trump's attempt to rename the institution the Trump and John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts was unlawful. In a 93-page decision, Cooper wrote that 'Congress gave the Kennedy Center its name, and only Congress can change it,' underscoring that the President had bypassed the necessary legislative process.

Read more 'A Hopeless Journey': Donald Trump Rages at Kennedy Center, Warns of Collapse After Name Stripped Off 'A Hopeless Journey': Donald Trump Rages at Kennedy Center, Warns of Collapse After Name Stripped Off

By Sunday, that legal defeat had been literally draped across the building. A white covering concealed the spot where workers had taken down Trump's name, still in place as guests walked the red carpet. As if on cue, veteran host Jay Leno described the sight as 'hilarious,' while Maher called it 'hysterical,' according to reporters on site. The tarp became a kind of visual running joke, a reminder that in Washington, even real estate branding can be temporary.

That tension between political power and comic defiance framed Maher's own appearance. Speaking to CNN on the red carpet, he revisited Trump's habit of lashing out at him in public, and the White House's reported anger over his selection for the Mark Twain Prize. 'You know, the last 4 or 5 times he's been public about me, it's all back to yelling and screaming,' Maher told correspondent Camila DeChalus. The host rattled off the usual Trumpian insults aimed his way 'lunatic liberal,' 'lightweight,' 'jerk' before shrugging it off with a practiced ease. 'It's okay,' he said, adding that he would still prefer 'the channels be open,' describing Trump's outbursts as simply his 'way of talking to people.'

Maher half-joked that he wouldn't be shocked if there were another last-minute effort from the Trump camp to derail the award before the show began. 'Anything could happen,' he told CNN, a line that sounded less like paranoia than experience after years of back-and-forth with the President. The two briefly appeared to mend fences around the time of Maher's White House dinner last year, but that truce evaporated as Trump returned to attacking him on Truth Social, branding him a 'highly overrated lightweight' and a 'weak and ineffective person.'

Divided Reactions To Donald Trump At A Night Meant For Laughter

Inside the Kennedy Center, though, it was not all open-season mockery. The audience included politicians from both parties and at least one senior Trump ally who was prepared to defend him even on a night when the jokes were stacked against the President.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, described as a member of Trump's Cabinet, told reporters that he saw the attempted Trump rebrand of the Kennedy Center in a more sympathetic light. He argued that the President was 'gonna try his darndest to make this building shine, and I think he's gonna be successful.' Brushing off the court ruling against Trump, Lutnick added: 'He's used to these courts always fighting with him, but in the end he wins, and we all know that.'

That confidence sounded markedly out of step with the mood in the hall, where the image of a covered-up Trump inscription and a brutal Epstein gag were doing the talking. But it did serve as a reminder that for Trump, cultural humiliation and political loyalty often exist side by side, sometimes in the same room.