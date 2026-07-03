Donald Trump has been hit with a fresh wave of online mockery after a video posted by his aide Margo Martin appeared to show a conspicuous bulge under his suit as he walked across an airport tarmac in North Dakota.

The clip, shared on X on Wednesday, 1 July, shows the 80‑year‑old president heading towards reporters with the new Air Force One towering in the background, while Martin praises him as 'The People's President'.

Instead of focusing on the gleaming aircraft or the carefully staged optics, viewers zoomed in on Trump's lower body and accused him of wearing a diaper, with some asking bluntly, 'Why doesn't this man change his diaper before he goes out in public?'

The diaper slurs are not new for Donald Trump, but this latest tarmac video has reignited the taunts in especially sharp fashion.

Aide's 'People's President' Boast Meets 'Ugly Americans' Backlash

Martin's first tarmac post stitched together several clips, including Trump striding along the runway, his new Air Force One glinting behind him, and a brief address to the media.

Another segment showed him acknowledging supporters as they chanted 'USA, USA, USA', a classic Trump‑era tableau meant to signal crowd adoration and patriotic fervour.

The caption, 'The People's President!', left little doubt about the message she was trying to send.

Online, people saw something else entirely.

Viewers quickly began circulating screenshots that appeared to show a distinct bulge around Trump's crotch and rear, beneath his trademark two‑piece suit.

One X user dismissed the scene as 'an embarrassing sight', adding, 'Those people are the reason people around the world call us "The Ugly Americans".'

The criticism soon got nastier.

'Is he behind the old, fat, dying man that keeps s****ing on America?' one commenter wrote, prompting another to ask, 'Why doesn't this man change his diaper before he goes out in public? He cannot stand straight to save his life.'

Crowd Size, Camera Angles And '50 Delusional People'

The social media pile‑on did not stop at the alleged diaper bulge. Others zeroed in on what they saw as a thin crowd greeting Trump in North Dakota, undercutting the 'People's President' framing.

'Lolololol, it's literally like 30‑50 people there to see him. You can see the boom mics behind the people in the media,' one person wrote.

'Ya'll can go anywhere on planet earth and find 50 delusional a** people. F****** pathetic.'

Another user suggested that the way Martin framed her footage was itself suspect.

'That camera angle is very suspicious. I wonder why? I doubt [it] is related to the YUGE crowd,' they quipped, riffing on Trump's own habit of exaggerating crowd sizes.

There were also more general attacks on Trump's age and fitness.

'He's a fat orange f*** who is in the throes of dementia and sundowning hard. No thanks!' one person posted.

None of these claims is supported by medical evidence in the available material; they reflect raw online opinion rather than confirmed fact.

New Air Force One, AI Teddy Roosevelt And The Trump Aesthetic

Martin's tarmac video was not the only content she pushed from the North Dakota trip.

She also posted footage of Trump interacting with an AI hologram of former President Theodore Roosevelt.

Her summary of the day ended with a video of Trump climbing the steep stairway to the aircraft, framed as a powerful, presidential send‑off.

'President @realDonaldTrump departs North Dakota to Washington, DC,' she wrote.

.@POTUS interacts with AI President Theodore Roosevelt at the Theodore Roosevelt Library in North Dakota 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/4ISRo2Tsbj — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) July 1, 2026

Karoline Leavitt, recently back from maternity leave, joined in with her own posts.

One image showed the mother‑of‑two seated in front of a selection of books aboard the new Air Force One, a softer, more behind‑the‑curtain tableau than the boss's tarmac march.

Another slide captured Leavitt posing in front of the aircraft alongside Martin, whom Trump has previously described as the 'most beautiful photographer.'

The final photo from Leavitt's set showed Trump addressing reporters just before boarding the jet.

Health Rumours, Aides Under Scrutiny And A Familiar Online Pattern

This is far from the first time Trump's appearance and movement have been dissected in forensic detail. Previous clips have shown him 'labouring' up the steps to Marine One, leading to fresh health speculation.

Other viral moments have featured what viewers claimed was a swollen face in a new interview, or a struggle to walk in a straight line, all feeding into a running narrative about his age and condition.

Martin, Leavitt and other communications staff have repeatedly shared flattering images and videos which, once detached from campaign framing and let loose online, become fodder for critics instead.

US President Donald Trump was travelling to North Dakota aboard the new presidential aircraft, a luxury Boeing 747‑8 gifted by the Qatari government and unveiled last month.

He was accompanied by senior staff, including special assistant and communications adviser Margo Martin, press secretary Karoline Leavitt and long‑time adviser Stephen Miller.

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Martin used her X account to share behind‑the‑scenes photos and footage from the inaugural flight, writing, 'What a privilege to be aboard the inaugural flight on the brand new Air Force One! A truly unforgettable day.'

It is not the first time in recent weeks that Martin's glossy posts have backfired, leaving her boss facing derision rather than admiration.

The White House has not publicly addressed the diaper accusations or the mocking comments about Trump's posture and health linked to this particular trip.