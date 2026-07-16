Republican representative Mike Collins is fighting a pivotal Georgia election battle against Democratic incumbent Jon Ossoff, but the GOP Senate hopeful is now battling a deeply personal and public scandal. Investigative reports have exposed his son-in-law, David Alan Scheer II, as an alleged prolific White nationalist influencer broadcasting Nazi imagery to over 1.5 million followers across multiple platforms.

The Georgia Congressman has spent years cultivating a national reputation as a combative, Trump-aligned online provocateur. However, discovering that one of the most explicit proponents of alleged extremist ideology eats at his own dinner table elevates the stakes significantly. Scheer features prominently in official campaign family photographs and celebrated alongside the politician at his primary victory party.

The connections weave directly into the Congressman's financial footprint. Voter records indicate Scheer has been registered since September 2024 at a residence adjacent to the massive Georgia estate owned by Collins. Furthermore, Scheer appears to have produced and narrated promotional videos for the politician's trucking company.

Despite the provocative nature of these claims, there remains no independent confirmation of Scheer's identity, his familial relationship to Representative Collins, or the authenticity of the reported financial links to the congressman's trucking firm. The Collins campaign has not issued a specific rebuttal to these allegations, instead focusing its public messaging on the candidate's established foreign policy platform. IBTimes UK cannot independently verify these claims.

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White Nationalist Influencer Linked To GOP Campaign

Scheer built his massive following by initially baiting audiences with generic fitness and Christianity content. Over the recent July 4th weekend, he used Instagram to promote Patriot Front, the recognised hate group. Just weeks ago, he asked Telegram followers to vote in a poll determining whether he should produce a video explaining why Generation Z does not hate Adolf Hitler.

In a YouTube broadcast reaching nearly 350,000 subscribers, Scheer explicitly invoked the Jewish Bolsheviks conspiracy theory, an infamous antisemitic narrative championed by Nazi Germany. 'Sixty million Christians that were killed by Jewish Bolsheviks in the early 1900s right before World War II,' Scheer claimed. He complained bitterly that society is simply told Hitler was evil and forced to watch endless movies about the Holocaust.

GOP Senate Hopeful Mike Collins Family Extremism

When a commenter pointed out the disturbing antisemitism in his content, Scheer replied directly that there is nothing wrong with White nationalism. He also liked a comment quoting a 1930s Nazi marching song called 'Erika', later boasting they would retake America for Christian White men.

Scheer has previously blamed Jewish people for the 11 September terror attacks and the murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. He has also repeated the unproven claim that Jeffrey Epstein allegedly worked for Mossad, Israel's intelligence service. Last year, Scheer shared an infographic alleging Jewish donors captured American politics, proudly claiming his wife created the graphic outlining this supposed treason.

GOP Senate Hopeful Faces Silence Over Son-In-Law

The campaign for Collins did not address media questions regarding Scheer. Instead, a spokesperson provided a carefully deflected statement focusing entirely on foreign policy. 'Rep. Collins' lifelong support for Israel is unquestionable and backed by his consistent record in Congress of standing up for Israel and her people,' the statement read. Scheer did not respond to requests for comment.

In June 2025, Scheer posted graphics blaming Jewish people for gun control, abortion, the LGBTQ movement and hook-up culture. The infographics featured prominent Jewish figures marked with the Star of David. On Instagram, he uploaded a meme of a family cradling a baby with an eagle in the background, stating he wanted to make babies rather than die for Israel. The image was taken directly from a 1930s Nazi propaganda poster.

Mike Collins Tracks Past Controversies And Backlash

The Republican candidate enters the Senate race as a distinct underdog. Traders on the Kalshi prediction market currently give Collins a roughly 16 per cent chance of victory against Ossoff. Major polls remain unpublished since mid-June. This uphill battle is heavily compounded by Collins' own string of controversies, including his vocal defence of 6 January rioters.

In 2024, Collins faced severe backlash after sharing a video of pro-Israel counterprotesters showing a White student making ape-like gestures toward a Black woman. While Collins later suggested the incident was not the focal point of the video, the NAACP immediately demanded an ethics investigation into the racially charged post.

In February 2024, he reacted to a photograph of an accused Venezuelan migrant by suggesting the man be given a free helicopter ride back on 'Pinochet Air'. This directly referenced a far-right meme tied to the brutal regime of Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet, who threw victims from helicopters. The platform X temporarily removed the post for violating rules on violent speech, but reinstated it after an appeal.

White Nationalist Influencer Ties Highlight Staff Scandals

His staffing choices have proven equally chaotic. In May, a top aide used the official X account to mock the sexual assault claims of a rival adviser's wife, leading to the aide's immediate firing. Slate also reported that his chief of staff participated in a group chat with White nationalist figures Nick Fuentes and Richard Spencer, discussing helping far-right activist Charles C. Johnson while he was jailed.

When a Washington Post reporter's Jewish heritage was referenced by an antisemitic account, Collins chimed in to say it was never a second thought, later calling the journalist a garbage human. Similarly, when Politico reported on a leaked Young Republicans group chat filled with racist slurs and jokes about gas chambers, Collins was entirely dismissive, posting that he did not care about some group chat.

Returning to Scheer grounds the story in its most pressing reality. In a podcast last November, the influencer warned his audience that White people were being driven toward extinction. He told listeners that restoring an American community required clearing the land of other people, specifically stating he wanted to keep Somalis, Mexicans and Nigerians in their home countries so he could enjoy his slice of the world.

He allegedly disparaged Black Americans, suggesting they owed the country two trillion dollars for welfare, and told Hindu commenters to get their country straight, contrasting Christian civilisation with Indians.

Scheer noted that people might be cursing him at their screens, but he pities them, convinced that any White European man who hates him is simply misguided. There is no other answer to it, he insisted, leaving followers with a chilling final thought that the more homogenous a culture is, the more it thrives.

For now, the allegations regarding the candidate's family remain an unverified narrative, with no official evidence linking the Congressman to the extremist views attributed to Scheer.