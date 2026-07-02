President Donald Trump has unveiled a new piece of AI-generated content on Truth Social, portraying himself as a physician offering a tongue-in-cheek 'treatment plan' for political opponents. The video, which features artificial intelligence to mimic the President as a doctor, suggests that consuming Diet Coke is the primary remedy for what he describes as 'Trump Derangement Syndrome' (TDS).

The clip, shared late on Wednesday, marks another escalation in the President's use of AI-generated political content to shape online narratives. In the video, an AI-rendered version of Trump wearing a laboratory coat addresses 'patients', played by AI-generated likenesses of outspoken celebrity critics such as Rosie O'Donnell, Whoopi Goldberg, Robert De Niro, and Julia Roberts, who purportedly offer testimonials about their recovery after following his advice.

AI Clip Mocks Trump's Celebrity Critics

The video opens with an AI-generated version of the president wearing a white laboratory coat and a stethoscope.

'Have you or someone you know been diagnosed with TDS? The symptoms can be relentless,' the AI version of Trump says, referring to the term 'Trump Derangement Syndrome', a phrase frequently used by Trump and his supporters to describe what they view as irrational hostility towards the president.

The fictional doctor then introduces himself.

'Fortunately, I'm Doctor Trump, and I have a treatment plan. Let's hear what some of my patients have to say.'

The video then features AI-generated depictions of several celebrities who have publicly criticised Trump over the years. Each appears to offer fabricated testimonials about recovering after following 'Dr Trump's' advice.

The clip does not indicate that any of the celebrities participated in its production. The dialogue and appearances were generated using artificial intelligence.

Diet Coke Becomes the Punchline

The mock advertisement concludes with the AI version of Trump unveiling his tongue-in-cheek prescription.

'The treatment is simple, turn off fake news, say your prayers and if you ever feel anxious just have Diet Coke like me and you're gonna see a remarkable difference in your life.'

Diet Coke has long been associated with Trump, whose fondness for the soft drink has become part of his public image during both of his presidencies. The reference gives the video a recognisable personal touch while reinforcing its satirical tone.

The celebrities featured in the clip have each been vocal critics of Trump at various stages of his political career. Robert De Niro has repeatedly condemned the president during public appearances and awards ceremonies, while Rosie O'Donnell has maintained a long-running public feud with Trump dating back nearly two decades. Whoopi Goldberg and Julia Roberts have also criticised his policies and leadership.

The video reflects Trump's increasingly frequent use of AI-generated content to amplify political messaging and ridicule opponents on social media. What makes the latest post notable is the way it leans fully into fictional storytelling rather than attempting to resemble authentic footage.

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Pattern of AI Posts Continues

The latest upload is far from the first time Trump has embraced artificial intelligence as a political communications tool.

In recent months, he has repeatedly shared AI-generated images and videos through Truth Social, often portraying himself in exaggerated or symbolic roles designed to entertain supporters while provoking critics.

Earlier this year, Trump attracted widespread attention after reposting an AI-generated image depicting himself as Jesus. The post appeared during a period of heightened tensions between the president and Pope Leo XIV, prompting criticism from some Christian groups and political commentators, including individuals generally supportive of Trump.

Asked about the controversy, Trump defended the image, saying, 'I thought it was me as a doctor.' The post was later removed from his Truth Social account.

That episode illustrated how AI-generated political content can rapidly dominate public discussion, particularly when shared directly by high-profile public figures. The technology has lowered the barrier for creating convincing visual satire, making it increasingly difficult to distinguish parody from genuine imagery at first glance.

AI and Politics Continue to Collide

Trump's latest video arrives as governments, technology companies and election officials continue grappling with the growing influence of artificial intelligence in political communication.

AI-generated content has become a defining feature of modern election campaigns and online discourse, raising questions about transparency, misinformation, and the responsibilities of political figures who use synthetic media.

Unlike manipulated videos intended to deceive viewers, Trump's latest post presents itself as obvious political satire, featuring exaggerated performances and implausible dialogue. Even so, the video underscores how rapidly AI has become embedded in partisan messaging, with public figures increasingly using the technology to entertain supporters, mock opponents and shape online narratives.

For Trump, whose social media presence has long blurred the line between politics and performance, the fictional 'Dr Trump' is simply the latest example of AI becoming another tool in his digital playbook.