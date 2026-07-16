A conversation between US Vice President JD Vance and podcast host Joe Rogan has gone viral after the pair discussed long-running speculation about Jeffrey Epstein's alleged intelligence connections.

During the interview, Rogan suggested that 'most people think' Epstein was linked to Israel's Mossad, while Vance responded by acknowledging theories involving Mossad, the CIA and other intelligence agencies.

The exchange quickly spread across social media, renewing debate over one of the most scrutinised aspects of the late financier's life.

Jeffrey Epstein Intelligence Theories

The discussion began with Rogan questioning how Jeffrey Epstein amassed his wealth and influence despite maintaining a relatively low public profile for much of his career.

Vance replied that Epstein was 'a dude who knew everybody,' before suggesting that part of his fortune came from providing suspect tax advice and setting up tax schemes for wealthy clients. Rogan then shifted the conversation to Epstein's involvement with academia, asking why he had invested significant time and resources into cultivating relationships in that field.

When Rogan remarked that 'most people think he was Mossad,' Vance did not dismiss the suggestion. Instead, he said there were theories that Epstein may have been connected to 'Mossad or CIA or some other deep state, whether in America or Israel or another country.' Rogan then added, 'Or both,' to which Vance replied, 'Or both.'

Vance also said Epstein 'clearly had connections to the highest levels of American intelligence' and 'clearly had connections to the highest levels of Israeli intelligence.' He did not provide evidence to support those assertions during the interview.

Mossad and CIA Links Remain Unproven

Jeffrey Epstein has been the subject of persistent speculation regarding possible intelligence ties for years. Much of the discussion stems from his extensive network, which included politicians, business executives, academics and other influential figures across several countries.

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Despite the widespread theories, no publicly released findings from US law enforcement or government investigations have concluded that Epstein worked for Mossad, the CIA or any other intelligence agency.

Epstein was first convicted in Florida in 2008 after pleading guilty to state charges involving the solicitation of prostitution from a minor. In July 2019, federal prosecutors arrested him on federal sex-trafficking charges involving underage girls. He died in custody at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York the following month while awaiting trial. The New York City medical examiner ruled his death a suicide.

Debate Over Jeffrey Epstein's Connections

Clips from the Joe Rogan interview circulated widely on X, drawing millions of views and prompting renewed discussion about Jeffrey Epstein's background and relationships with powerful individuals.

Supporters of Vance's remarks argued that unanswered questions about Epstein's network continue to warrant public scrutiny. Critics, however, contended that the Vice President appeared to lend credibility to longstanding conspiracy theories without presenting supporting evidence.

The renewed attention comes as public interest in Epstein remains high years after his death, particularly regarding the identities of his associates and the extent of his influence among prominent political, financial and academic figures.

What Has Been Officially Established

While questions surrounding Jeffrey Epstein's connections continue to fuel public debate, the facts established through court proceedings remain unchanged.

Authorities confirmed that Epstein faced multiple criminal investigations involving the sexual exploitation of underage girls, culminating in his 2019 federal indictment before his death in custody.

Numerous court records document his relationships with high-profile individuals, although association alone has not been presented as evidence of criminal wrongdoing.

To date, no official investigation has publicly confirmed claims that Epstein acted on behalf of Mossad, the CIA or any other intelligence organisation. The theories referenced during the Joe Rogan interview therefore remain unverified, despite their continued circulation in public discourse.