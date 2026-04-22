US Representative Tim Burchett has alleged that 'sinister' UFO files exist within government archives, while also revealing he has received death threats over his outspoken stance on disclosure.

Speaking in a wide-ranging interview, the Republican congressman insisted he has been briefed on unexplained sightings, including reports of underwater objects and advanced craft. His remarks have intensified debate over whether governments are withholding information about possible non-human technology, or whether the claims reflect misinterpretations of classified military activity.

Full UFO File Disclosure

Burchett has publicly called for full transparency on government-held UFO, now officially referred to as Unidentified Aerial Phenomena, or UAP, files. He said he has 'seen too much' during classified briefings to dismiss the issue and urged authorities to release documentation without filtering public understanding.

He argued that disclosure should not be restricted by assumptions about public reaction, stating that citizens have a right to decide what they can handle. According to him, successive governments have maintained secrecy due to concerns about potential implications of advanced non-human intelligence.

The congressman also claimed that President Donald Trump had initiated steps to release UFO-related files, with the process reportedly underway through the Pentagon. Burchett welcomed the move but expressed scepticism that full, unedited information would ever be released.

Underwater Bases and Unexplained Craft

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Burchett's comments involved allegations of underwater alien bases and unidentified objects tracked in deep ocean regions. He said he had been informed by high-ranking military sources, including a former naval admiral, about unusual sonar detections and high-speed underwater objects.

Burchett described reports of large, fast-moving craft allegedly observed in deep-water zones near US coastlines. He suggested that multiple categories of unexplained objects exist, including disc-shaped craft, plasma-like phenomena, and unidentified wedge-shaped structures.

While he admitted he has not personally witnessed such craft underwater, he said repeated accounts from trained military personnel and pilots made the claims difficult to dismiss. He argued that the ocean remains far less explored than space, raising the possibility that unknown technologies could exist in deep waters.

Death Threats Over Disclosure

The congressman also revealed that he has received ongoing death threats linked to his public comments on UFOs and government secrecy. He said he has been warned to avoid certain public appearances and events due to security risks.

Burchett suggested that the threats may be connected either to his UFO remarks or his outspoken political style, adding that he refuses to be intimidated into silence. He claimed that several individuals who previously worked on sensitive scientific or defence-related matters have died or disappeared under unclear circumstances, which he implied could be linked to efforts to suppress information.

He also urged media organisations to investigate such cases more aggressively, insisting that journalists should not simply accept official government explanations without scrutiny.

Government Secrecy, Debate and Scepticism

Burchett's statements have added fuel to an already polarised debate over UFO transparency in the United States. He claims that classified briefings include footage and images of unexplained objects observed by highly trained military personnel, including fighter pilots.

He further argued that the US government has a long history of redacting or limiting UFO-related reports before public release, which he believes prevents full understanding of the phenomenon. However, he admitted he has not seen 'irrefutable proof' of extraterrestrial life, only consistent testimony and classified material.

Sceptics, meanwhile, argue that such claims rely heavily on anecdotal evidence and classified interpretations that cannot be independently verified. They caution that misidentified technology, atmospheric effects, or foreign surveillance systems may explain many of the reported incidents.

Despite the controversy, Burchett maintains that disclosure is inevitable and that public awareness of unexplained aerial phenomena is growing rapidly. He insists the real question is not whether people can handle the truth, but why it has been withheld for so long.