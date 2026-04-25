Aliens are real and the US government is hiding the proof, Congressman Tim Burchett has claimed in a series of interviews in Washington, warning that what he has been told in classified briefings is so serious it would leave the public 'up at night worrying' if it were fully revealed.

Burchett, a Republican member of the US House of Representatives, has become one of the most outspoken voices in Congress on unidentified flying objects and alleged extraterrestrial technology.

Rep. Tim Burchett joins the mysterious conversation around UAPs, telling TMZ DC's @Jakson_Buhaj he's seen the files 👀 pic.twitter.com/DmHuXepI8o — TMZ (@TMZ) April 24, 2026

He has repeatedly accused American intelligence and defence agencies of withholding key information from elected officials and is now using his platform to demand full disclosure of what he calls decades of secret work on UFOs and alien craft. His latest remarks, reported by Metro and The Hill, come as fascination with government secrecy on the topic continues to spill from conspiracy forums into mainstream politics.

Truth About Aliens Is 'Earth-Shattering'

Speaking to conservative network Newsmax, Burchett said he has been briefed by 'just about every alphabet agency there is' on unexplained aerial phenomena. The picture he painted is not the familiar internet folklore of grainy lights in the sky, but something he describes as structurally hidden from public view.

'I've been briefed by just about every alphabet agency there is, and I'll just tell you this, if they would release the things that I've seen, you would stay up, you'd be up at night worrying about or thinking about this stuff,' Burchett said, according to Metro.

He went further, claiming that a recent classified update left even him shaken. 'I will just tell you this, I was briefed two weeks ago on an issue, and it would've set the earth, this country would've come unglued, I think, if they had heard all that I'd heard.'

Rep. Burchett Says He’s Seen Unexplained UAP Evidence in Classified Files



Tim Burchett says the materials he has seen are difficult to explain and merit further disclosure.



Read: https://t.co/VxJJ4HLjdY pic.twitter.com/JpPUHaP0qV — Real Truth Media (@RealTruth) April 25, 2026

He did not specify what that 'issue' involved, and there is no independent confirmation of the content of those briefings. No US agency has publicly corroborated his claims.

What is clear is that he is trying to move the UFO debate from fringe speculation into a matter of public spending and democratic oversight. In another appearance, reported by The Hill, Burchett told Fox News viewers it was 'about time' for the government to 'disclose it all' and stop treating the subject as a taboo.

Aliens, Trump and a Push for 'Peeling Back the Onion'

The congressman's timing is not accidental. His comments come only months after Donald Trump signalled that, if he returns to the White House, he would consider releasing government files related to alien life. Burchett is now attempting to bind that loose promise to something firmer.

Appearing on Fox News programme The Big Weekend Show, he urged the president to follow through and publish what federal agencies have locked away. He pressed Trump to 'peel back the layers of that onion, let America decide if we can handle it. I think we can handle it.'

🚨Rep. Tim Burchett says he believes aliens exist 👽



During an interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored, Burchett cited government briefings, pilot testimony, & videos.



“We’ve seen too much. I’ve seen too much,” he said — pointing to reports from highly trained pilots describing… pic.twitter.com/DH9W2Hkbc8 — Ashley (TeamTrump47) (@TeamTrump47) April 24, 2026

Here, Burchett pushed back against the idea that the debate is mainly about science fiction fantasies. 'It's not about little green men, it's not about dadgum flying saucers,' he said.

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'It's about what are we spending tens of millions of your dollars on when some alphabet agency tells me they don't exist and then again, another department within that department tells me they do exist.'

That tension, one arm of government denying what another appears to acknowledge, is at the heart of his anger. He is not just accusing agencies of secrecy, but of speaking out of both sides of their mouth while using public money to do it. If true, that would be a classic recipe for mistrust.

Officially, there is no confirmation that tens of millions are being spent on recovered alien craft or that 'intact and partially intact' vehicles are being studied. No documents or line items have been produced to back that up. Burchett is, in effect, asking Americans to trust his access to classified material and to demand that the veil be lifted.

Congressman Backs Whistleblower on 'Intact' UFO Craft

Burchett's campaign did not start with his recent TV appearances. He was one of the first lawmakers to endorse the claims of whistleblower David Charles Grusch, a former US Department of Defense analyst who went public in 2023 with sweeping allegations about a secret crash-retrieval programme.

Grusch told outlet The Debrief that 'intact and partially intact' UFO craft had been recovered and kept from Congress. He subsequently filed a complaint saying he had 'suffered illegal retaliation for his confidential disclosures.' None of that has yet been substantiated in court or through public release of the evidence he says exists.

The Tennessee congressman has chosen to take Grusch at his word. 'I think he's telling the truth. I think there's a lot that's going to be out there,' Burchett said. He has pointed to the volume of testimony from military personnel as one reason for his belief.

'There are enough witnesses, enough qualified pilots, astronauts, literally heroes of ours, who have come forward about things, and so I think it's pretty evident that the government is covering up,' he argued. 'And the reason we don't have any of that information now is a lot of it is so compartmentalised that the people that could connect the dots are long gone.'

That idea of knowledge sealed away in fragmented programmes, with the key holders retired or dead, is part of what makes Burchett's warning sound so bleak. It suggests that even if a president like Trump did order disclosure, the process of piecing together what the state actually knows about aliens could be slow, chaotic and incomplete.

At this stage, no agency has publicly confirmed Burchett's most dramatic claims, no physical evidence of aliens has been presented and no full archive of the alleged programmes has emerged. Yet his insistence that there is something in the files worth losing sleep over keeps nudging the UFO question out of late-night television and into the sober world of congressional oversight.