The latest chapter in the fractious UAP debate unfolded on 9 April when retired Rear Admiral Tim Gallaudet confronted former AARO director Sean Kirkpatrick during a public Q&A. Kirkpatrick accused Gallaudet of conspiracy bias and backing fringe alien tech claims, a move that has ignited what many are terming a UFO war in the community.

The exchange has thrust personal credibility and institutional trust back into the spotlight as of late April 2026.

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Confrontation Exposes Clashing Narratives on UAP Evidence

Gallaudet, a former naval oceanographer, accused Kirkpatrick of running a disinformation campaign and lying about their interactions. In response, Kirkpatrick claimed Gallaudet had sought a job at AARO and was 'prone to conspiracy theories without evidence', rendering him unsuitable for objective roles. Gallaudet has denied the job-seeking allegation, clarifying the meeting occurred with acting director Tim Phillips in May 2024, after Kirkpatrick had departed.

Gallaudet, Kirkpatrick, and a May 2024 Email Exchange



Regarding the April 9, 2026 public run-in between Tim Gallaudet and Sean Kirkpatrick: I have very limited time to devote to UAP-related matters, and I am not inclined to embark on a round of new journalistic investigations… pic.twitter.com/hAEevlTSLJ — D. Dean Johnson (@ddeanjohnson) April 28, 2026

Researcher D. Dean Johnson detailed the timeline in an X post, publishing a 2024 email where Gallaudet discussed an advisory role while committing to disclosure advocacy. Johnson acknowledged Gallaudet's expertise but concurred on tendencies toward ungrounded narratives, citing a June 2025 endorsement of a disputed 1962 UFO recovery story. The incident has polarised UAP enthusiasts. Supporters of Gallaudet view the accusations as an attempt to sideline a credible insider pushing for transparency.

Critics, however, argue his positions reflect a pattern of elevating speculation over verified data. Gallaudet's congressional appearances have featured accounts of UAP encounters during naval exercises, including near-miss collisions reported in urgent emails that later vanished without explanation. These testimonies have fuelled demands for broader sensor data sharing and reduced stigma around reporting anomalous phenomena.

Advocacy for Reverse-Engineering Claims and Oceanic UAPs Under Fire

Gallaudet's involvement in the 2025 documentary The Age of Disclosure has drawn particular attention. The film features insiders claiming an 80-year cover-up of non-human intelligent life and an arms race to reverse-engineer technology from crashed vehicles. He has also spoken extensively about unidentified submerged objects, arguing oceans warrant greater scrutiny given limited exploration.

In a December 2025 interview he remarked, 'If there were any extraterrestrial visitors that did not want to be seen, this is where they'd hide.' Such views align him with whistleblowers advocating full disclosure but have prompted sceptics to question the evidentiary basis. During his time at AARO, Kirkpatrick oversaw reports concluding no credible evidence existed for extraterrestrial origins or government possession of alien craft.

The Pentagon has repeatedly stated that UAPs are attributable to conventional explanations in most cases. The public clash has reignited questions about whether official investigations adequately address all possibilities or inadvertently suppress legitimate inquiry.

Broader Fallout and Calls for Resolution

Johnson's X analysis has provided a rare neutral perspective, emphasising that factual disputes should be settled with records rather than rhetoric. His post has been shared widely, offering context on AARO's leadership transitions and the need for precision in public statements.

As debates rage, the episode underscores the difficulties in navigating a topic where national security, scientific integrity and public curiosity intersect. Gallaudet continues to call for de-stigmatisation across the military and scientific sectors, while Kirkpatrick maintains focus on evidence-based assessments.

The UFO war shows little sign of cooling, with implications for how future UAP inquiries are conducted and perceived by the public and policymakers alike.