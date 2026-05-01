A US Republican congressman has said that the death of NASA engineer Joshua LeBlanc needs to be carefully examined as investigations into possible links between cases of missing and dead scientists continue.

Representative Eric Burlison said that LeBlanc's death may be linked to a broader and troubling pattern.

Who Is Joshua LeBlanc and Why Does His Death Spark Nationwide Concern?

LeBlanc was a 29-year-old engineer at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and was involved in advanced nuclear propulsion work.

On 22 July 2025, LeBlanc was found dead following a fiery car crash in Alabama after being reported missing. What makes the case more alarming is that his personal belongings, including his phone and wallet, were left behind, raising serious questions about the circumstances leading to his disappearance and death.

Now, his case is no longer being treated in isolation. It has become part of a broader federal review into unexplained incidents involving scientists working in sensitive and high-level research fields.

FBI Leads Expanding Probe into Deaths of US Scientists Nationwide

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has taken a central role in reviewing these cases. Under the direction of FBI leadership, a comprehensive report is being prepared to determine whether there is any credible link between the deaths and disappearances.

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According to FBI Director Kash Patel, the bureau will report 'in short order' after reviewing multiple state-level investigations, Fox News reported.

'Those investigations are collectively being reviewed by the FBI pursuant to the President's request from the White House,' Patel said.

The probe involves coordination across multiple federal agencies and was launched amid growing pressure from both lawmakers and the public.

While authorities have not confirmed any coordinated threat, the scope of the investigation reflects rising concern over the safety of scientists working on advanced US technologies.

'So we're reaching out. We've already done so; we're engaged. They are all state cases, but we are looking to see if there are any connections, and we're going to have a final report here in short order,' he added.

Is There a Pattern in Missing and Dead Scientists Cases in the US?

Since 2022, more than a dozen scientists and researchers connected to high-level projects have reportedly died or gone missing under unusual circumstances. These cases range from accidents and sudden deaths to unresolved disappearances.

Some policymakers warn that the pattern could suggest possible foreign targeting of American scientific talent, especially in areas tied to innovation and defence. Others caution against jumping to conclusions, noting that there is currently no verified evidence of a coordinated effort.

Patel criticised the idea that the cases were connected, saying that some are not even scientists.

'We are trying to make sure - was there a connection? Were they all working on the same thing or not? Those are the questions we are answering right now with our state and local partners, and we will produce a report shortly,' he said.

Still, the repeated nature of these incidents continues to fuel speculation and public concern.

Pressure Mounts for Transparency in Federal Scientist Deaths Probe

As the investigation unfolds, pressure is mounting on federal agencies to provide clear and transparent answers. The White House has acknowledged the seriousness of the issue, while Congress is pushing for accountability and updates on the ongoing probe.

NASA has stated that there is no confirmed threat linked to these cases but is cooperating fully with federal investigators.

Meanwhile, the public remains focused on one key question: are these tragedies connected, or simply a coincidence?