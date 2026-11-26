Amazon founder Jeff Bezos told Semafor's Liz Hoffman on Tuesday that blaming the technology industry for problems affecting ordinary Americans has become a familiar political tactic in the U.S.

He pointed out that similar rhetoric had previously been directed at lawyers, Wall Street and landlords, highlighting how the targets of political criticism have shifted over time.

'That is the age-old political technique, which is pick a villain. And pick a villain is a good political technique, but it's a terrible technique for solving problems,' Bezos said, as quoted by Business Insider.

'From time to time, landlords are the villains. And now, Big Tech is the villain. Tech is the villain. That is the picture that is being painted,' he added, insisting that the depiction was far from accurate.

Despite the criticism directed at the technology sector, the billionaire said many people working in Big Tech remain focused on their work rather than the negative image being painted of the industry.

'I think most people in tech just want to stay heads down doing the work. I don't think there's a lot of villainy here,' Bezos noted.

Why Big Tech is Under Scrutiny

Big Tech has faced growing scrutiny as its influence continues to expand in the everyday lives of Americans.

The wider adoption of artificial intelligence has raised concerns about job security, data privacy and surveillance, while the expansion of data centres has also drawn criticism over their potential effect on electricity costs and local communities.

Fears over technology taking away jobs have also played a part in how the industry is being viewed, as automation increasingly takes over tasks traditionally performed by human workers.

These factors have become part of a wider debate over the cost of living in the US, where housing and other household expenses remain a major concern for many Americans.

ABC News' 2026 midterm exit poll found that 89% of respondents considered the cost of living a crucial or major factor in their vote for Congress.

Democrats flipped key seats and secured majorities in both chambers of Congress, with exit polling highlighting the cost of living and economic concerns as significant factors in voters' decisions.

Big Tech's Place in the US Economy

'Big Tech' is commonly used to describe some of the world's largest technology companies, including Alphabet (Google), Amazon, Apple, Meta (Facebook), and Microsoft. Over the years, these companies have seen major business expansions to cover areas such as retail, finance, communications, entertainment and artificial intelligence.

Amazon is best known for its online retail operations but also operates Amazon Web Services, which provides cloud computing infrastructure, storage, computing power and other digital services to businesses and organisations.

Google has also moved beyond its search engine into advertising, mobile software and cloud services, while Microsoft has established a strong presence in software, cloud computing and enterprise technology.

Investors closely monitor these companies' stock performance, as their valuations and share price movements can provide an indication of market sentiment towards the technology sector and expectations for future growth.