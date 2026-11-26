A company registered in Mauritius transferred $3.35 million (£2.55 million) to a consulting firm owned by Donald Trump's longtime adviser Jason Miller in December 2025. The payment was one of several large transactions revealed in a Florida family-court dispute that exposed how much money flowed through Miller's businesses as he maintained close links to the president.

Miller's two firms, SHW Partners and Scipio Strategic, reported combined revenue of $15,082,918 (£11.46 million) for the 12 months ending September 2026, according to his sworn financial affidavit. The figure represents business revenue, not necessarily his personal take-home income.

The Mauritius transfer came from Celebrus Investments Limited, identified in the court records as an investment holding company. The records establish the payment and the sender's registration location, but do not explain what services were purchased or who ultimately benefited from the transaction.

Scipio's Large Payments Raise Questions About Disclosure

Miller established Scipio Strategic in 2025. It received approximately $6.66 million (£5.06 million) during the reporting period, including the $3.35 million transfer from Celebrus. SHW Partners brought in about $8.42 million (£6.40 million), taking the combined revenue above $15 million.

Unlike SHW Partners, which registered lobbying and foreign-agent activities, Scipio does not appear in the public lobbying or foreign-agent filings examined in the reporting. That absence does not prove that its payments were unlawful or required registration. It does, however, mean the public cannot identify the clients and services behind much of its revenue.

Other transactions included $500,000 (£380,000) from OKBL USA Holding and $100,000 (£76,000) from Semafor. Semafor later confirmed that the payment was for consulting work involving guest bookings for its World Economy 2026 summit. The company said the engagement had ended and that consultants did not influence its journalism.

Foreign Government Contracts and Corporate Clients

SHW Partners registered under the Foreign Agents Registration Act to represent the Republic of India in April 2025. Its agreement set a monthly fee of $150,000 (£114,000) for strategic advice and government-relations work. The contract was renewed in April 2026 but ended on 23 June, according to a subsequent filing.

Miller also registered in May 2026 to work for Romania's presidential administration through an arrangement involving law firm Eversheds Sutherland. The wider contract was valued at approximately $3.4 million (£2.58 million). Bank records showed Eversheds transferred $2.45 million (£1.86 million) to Miller's firms, but did not specify what the payments covered or establish that all were connected to the Romanian contract.

Other clients identified in the records included Bridgewater Associates, Paramount-related entities, the Brooklyn Nets, and the Lawfare Defense Fund. Miller's firms also received payments from corporate clients with interests before the US government.

White House Status Disputed as Income Comes Under Scrutiny

In a sworn affidavit dated 3 November 2026, Miller described himself as an unpaid special government employee and listed the White House as his employer. The administration disputed that account, saying he had never formally held the position. Miller said he had not completed the formal onboarding process.

The financial disclosures emerged during proceedings involving A.J. Delgado, a former Trump campaign aide with whom Miller has a child. Miller agreed to pay $22,000 (£16,720) a month in child support. His income had risen from approximately $879,000 (£668,000) in 2023.

Miller said he takes ethics, lobbying registration, and financial disclosure obligations seriously and has complied with applicable requirements. The records do not establish that the Mauritius payment or other transactions were improper. They do, however, illustrate the limited public visibility of commercial relationships involving political advisers who maintain access to senior government figures.