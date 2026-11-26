New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has faced fierce criticism after the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade was postponed from Thursday, 26 November, to Saturday, 28 November. Some opponents accused him of hating America and undermining one of the country's best-known holiday traditions.

The decision was announced on Wednesday evening, ahead of a storm forecast to bring heavy rain, coastal flooding and powerful winds. While some social media users accepted the safety explanation, others questioned Mamdani's motives, turning a weather-related decision into a political flashpoint.

Why Mamdani's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Decision Drew Anger

Conservative commentator Dave Rubin delivered one of the bluntest attacks on X, writing: 'He didn't cancel the Thanksgiving Day parade because of the rain, he cancelled the Thanksgiving Day parade because he hates America.'

Another user said Mamdani had cancelled 'the greatest American traditions ever', recalling watching the parade every Thanksgiving since childhood. Other critics suggested the weather was a convenient excuse. One post alleged the move was intended to prevent left-wing protesters from disrupting the event on national television.

Another user shared live footage of Times Square taken 10 minutes after the parade was scheduled to begin, showing gloomy skies but no rain. The X user mocked Mamdani's 'dangerous weather' explanation and called him an 'incompetent disgrace.'

He didn’t cancel the Thanksgiving Day parade because of the rain, he cancelled the Thanksgiving Day parade because he hates America. https://t.co/94ozhFwE6I — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) November 26, 2026

Those claims remain speculation, not established fact. The posts offered no evidence that the mayor's decision was politically motivated. NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch also said there were 'no specific credible threats to the parade at this time'. The department planned an increased police presence along the route on Saturday.

The postponement also disrupted plans for visitors and performers who had travelled to New York for Thursday. Some school bands faced uncertainty over whether they could remain in the city.

The postponement initially threatened to leave Pearland Independent School District facing nearly $400,000 in additional travel and accommodation expenses for its 500 student performers. However, the fundraising campaign reached its $350,000 target within hours, securing the students' accommodation until Saturday's rescheduled parade.

Others defended Mamdani, arguing that the forecast justified caution. One user accused critics of turning a public-safety decision into a partisan attack, while another pointed to the danger posed by high winds.

How Mamdani Announced the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Delay

In a post on X on Wednesday, Mamdani said the city was expecting 'severe weather', including winds of up to 65 miles per hour, heavy rain and coastal flooding. He said the decision had been made in coordination with Macy's, the NYPD and other city agencies, with the parade rescheduled for Saturday.

Tomorrow we are expecting severe weather, including winds up to 60 miles per hour, heavy rain, and coastal flooding.



To protect every New Yorker and keep our city safe, we have made the decision with @Macys and @NYPDnews to reschedule the 100th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day… — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) November 25, 2026

He urged residents to avoid flooded roads, secure outdoor furniture, charge their devices and check on neighbours who might need assistance. The warning was a citywide appeal, not simply advice for parade spectators.

The forecast offered a practical reason for concern. New York City officials warned of dangerous wind gusts and coastal flooding, conditions that could pose risks to spectators and the parade's enormous balloons.

Organisers have strict balloon restrictions following a 1997 accident, when the Cat in the Hat balloon struck a lamppost during the parade. Debris injured four spectators, including Kathleen Caronna, who suffered severe head injuries and remained in a coma for nearly a month.

First held in 1924, the Macy's parade has become a fixture of Thanksgiving, bringing giant character balloons, marching bands and performers through Manhattan. Its 100th edition was intended to be a milestone. The postponement marked the first time the event had been rescheduled because of weather, although its balloons were grounded in 1971.

Macy's executive producer and vice-president of Branded Entertainment, Will Coss, said the company was 'heartbroken' by the change but remained optimistic about delivering the planned celebration on Saturday.

Mamdani, meanwhile, said he was 'very disappointed' that he would miss the rescheduled parade. He was due to undergo surgery on his right Achilles tendon on Friday, making him unable to attend Saturday's event.