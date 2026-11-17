Jon Stewart mocked reports that Robert Pattinson would play James Bond on Monday's The Daily Show, then accused powerful technology companies of holding the public 'by the short and curlies'. His monologue moved from the actor's reported 007 casting to claims about Nvidia chief Jensen Huang and the limits of government oversight.

The Bond casting has not been confirmed in the information available for this article. Nor is there a comment from Pattinson or the film's producers. IBTimes UK cannot independently verify the casting or the claims about Huang, so they should be treated cautiously.

Jon Stewart's Bond Casting Joke

For context, Stewart framed the casting story through a string of recent disruptions. He mentioned an Outlook outage, a four-hour federal halt to US flights, a cruise ship collision on the Mississippi River and a banking disruption.

He joked that the problems had derailed his own trip to an audition. Airport delays stopped him flying, he said, and his alternative plan to travel by riverboat also failed. When Outlook went down, he could not email the production team. A banking problem, he added, left him unable to rent a car.

'Long story short, they ended up giving the role to f***ing Robert Pattinson,' Stewart said. 'Pattinson! You already got Batman. Enough's enough!'

He then impersonated Pattinson's Batman delivering Bond's familiar introduction in a gravelly voice. The joke turned on the actor's previous superhero role, rather than presenting a considered argument against his reported casting.

Pattinson played Batman in The Batman in 2022. The material available does not establish whether he has been formally selected to play 007, leaving the central casting claim unconfirmed.

From 007 to NVIDIA's Jensen Huang

Stewart then turned to technology companies and reports concerning Huang, NVIDIA's chief executive. He referred to claims that Huang had been removed from the company and could return. The information provided contains no NVIDIA statement or documentary evidence confirming either development.

The monologue also referred to allegations about Huang's private life, including an alleged affair involving a Chinese spy. Those claims are not established by the material available and should not be treated as fact.

A clip of President Donald Trump saying he 'would not mind' Huang's reinstatement prompted Stewart to ask, 'A comeback? How is this even possible?' Trump also described Huang as 'a great, brilliant person' and said, 'we want to protect our brilliant people'.

Stewart used the story to challenge the case for limiting regulation of major technology firms. He said the companies were building powerful systems while, in his account of their filings, warning that the technology could pose an existential threat to humanity.

'The entire Jensen Huang soap opera exposes how all of these tech titans have us normies by the short and curlies,' Stewart said. He questioned why the companies were not being regulated, then cited the argument that tighter rules could leave the United States behind China.

'But what happens if we just let the bros cook?' he asked. Stewart returned to the allegations about Huang, using them to question whether leaving technology leaders alone would produce better outcomes. 'Holy s***!' he said, before adding that China would still win.