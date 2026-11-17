Robert Pattinson's announcement as the next James Bond has opened up another round of casting speculation, with fans wondering who could become his Bond girl. Florence Pugh has joked that she could play a villain in Robert Pattinson's James Bond film, pitching herself to director Denis Villeneuve the morning after Pattinson was announced as the next 007 on 16 November.

The suggestion has already caught the attention of fans, particularly given Pugh's existing working relationship with Villeneuve. Pugh suggested the film could cast a female antagonist who is 5 foot 4. She and Pattinson are also due to appear in Villeneuve's next Dune film.

Pugh Pitches Herself as a Bond Villain

Pugh said she had contacted Villeneuve the morning after Pattinson's casting was announced. Speaking at the Elle Women in Hollywood event, the actress recalled the message she sent to the filmmaker.

'I sent Denis (Villeneuve) a message this morning,' she said, before recalling her pitch: 'Congratulations on finding your Bond. Nice catch. Any villains with the size of 5 foot 4, female?'

The comment was a playful reference to her height and a suggestion that she could join the franchise as a female antagonist rather than as Bond's love interest.

Amazon MGM Studios confirmed Pattinson as the next 007, succeeding Daniel Craig. Villeneuve is directing the untitled film, with Steven Knight writing the screenplay.

Her Previous Roles Show Her Range as an Actress

Pugh's suggestion is not without some interesting credentials. The actress has built a varied filmography, moving between psychological thrillers, horror, period dramas and major action franchises.

She earned recognition for her performance in Lady Macbeth (2016), before taking on the role of Dani in Ari Aster's psychological horror film Midsommar (2019). Her portrayal of a grieving woman drawn into a disturbing cult demonstrated her ability to handle darker and emotionally demanding characters.

She also showed her action credentials as Yelena Belova in Marvel's Black Widow (2021), a role she reprised in subsequent Marvel projects. Meanwhile, her performance as Amy March in Greta Gerwig's Little Women (2019) earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

The Dune Connection With Denis Villeneuve and Robert Pattinson

There is another reason Pugh's message to Villeneuve has attracted attention. The actress is already part of the filmmaker's Dune universe, having portrayed Princess Irulan in Dune: Part Two (2024).

She is set to reprise the role in Dune: Part Three, which also features Pattinson as Scytale. The upcoming instalment reunites both actors under Villeneuve's direction, giving them an existing professional connection before any potential Bond collaboration.

The film is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on 18 December 2026.

Fans Want Florence Pugh to Join the Bond Franchise

Pugh's suggestion has also prompted enthusiastic reactions on social media, with some fans already imagining her opposite Pattinson's 007.

One X user described her pitch as hilarious and said she would 'crush it' as a villain. The user added that watching her go toe-to-toe with Pattinson's Bond would be 'pure cinema.'

Florence Pugh pitching herself as a 5'4" Bond villain to Denis Villeneuve is hilarious, and honestly, she'd crush it. Watching her go toe-to-toe with Robert Pattinson's 007 would be pure cinema. https://t.co/xJytPCdQDn — VibeArena (@VibeArena_X) November 17, 2026

Another fan pointed to Pugh's existing relationship with Villeneuve through Dune, jokingly questioning how the director could resist her request while currently working with her on the franchise.

how is denis villeneuve going to resist florence’s request to be a villain in his bond franchise when he’s currently running a press tour with her in it singing her praises as empress irulan😭 PLSSSS denis make it happen



we need florence pugh as bond girl or a bond villain pic.twitter.com/UyC9VKAgz3 — lily 🇵🇸 (@flosfilm) November 17, 2026

Others were less concerned about which side of Bond she would play. One user wrote that Pugh was their favourite choice as either a villain or a Bond girl.

Florence Pugh is my favourite as either a villain or a Bond girl — ø (@ozeirsuhaimi) November 17, 2026

Bond Girl or Bond Villain? Florence Pugh Has Fans Talking

Pugh's joke has given fans another reason to speculate about the female characters who could appear in Pattinson's first Bond outing. While her casting remains unconfirmed, her message has certainly put the possibility of a villain role into the conversation.