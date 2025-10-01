Jen Affleck shocked audiences on Dancing With the Stars when she returned to the ballroom only weeks after giving birth, sparking renewed questions about when she had her baby and whether she is truly related to Hollywood actor Ben Affleck.

The influencer and reality television personality, best known from The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, has quickly become one of the most talked-about contestants of the season.

Jen Affleck's Dancing With the Stars Comeback

Jen Affleck is competing in Season 34 of Dancing With the Stars alongside professional dancer Jan Ravnik. Her debut performance drew attention after she performed lifts and splits despite having given birth only weeks earlier.

Viewers praised her energy and resilience, although some expressed concern about the pressures new mothers face when returning to intense physical activity so soon after childbirth.

Affleck has described the experience as therapeutic, telling interviewers that dancing helps her manage the emotional challenges of the postpartum period.

The mother of three has shared behind-the-scenes photographs of rehearsals, costume fittings and family moments, giving fans an insight into how she balances competing on national television with caring for her children.

When Did Jen Affleck Have Her Baby?

Public curiosity about Jen Affleck has intensified following her decision to take part in Dancing With the Stars shortly after childbirth. Affleck welcomed her third child, daughter Penelope — affectionately known as Penny — on 2 July 2025. Her participation in the show began just weeks later, raising questions about the timeline of her recovery.

She and her husband Zac Affleck also share daughter Nora, born in November 2021, and son Lucas, born in July 2023. The influencer has spoken openly about the difficulties of balancing newborn care with the demands of rehearsals, which involve long hours of practice and physical strain.

In interviews, Affleck acknowledged the physical toll, citing bruises, blisters and exhaustion. She also highlighted the challenges of sleep deprivation, but said that the competition gives her purpose during a demanding stage of motherhood.

The Ben Affleck Relation Question

Another factor fuelling interest in Jen Affleck is her surname and its possible link to Hollywood star Ben Affleck. Viewers and social media users have repeatedly asked whether there is a direct family connection.

Speculation grew after Jen Affleck appeared in a Dunkin' advert where she jokingly referred to herself as 'The Value Affleck' in a nod to Ben Affleck's partnership with the coffee chain. She later revealed that she had met the actor while filming the campaign, describing the encounter as surreal.

However, in interviews she has clarified that the family connection is, at best, very distant. Reports have suggested that any relation comes through her husband Zac Affleck's extended family, but there is no confirmed close tie to the Hollywood actor.

Jen Affleck's Public Journey of Healing

Before joining Dancing With the Stars, Jen Affleck made headlines earlier in 2025 for checking into a wellness retreat while pregnant with her third child. She explained that the decision was part of an effort to heal past trauma and focus on her mental health.

In March 2025, she posted a reflective video on Instagram in which she thanked her therapists for their support and described the previous six months as particularly difficult. She emphasised that healing was an ongoing process, a message that resonated strongly with her followers.

Affleck's appearance on Dancing With the Stars has now become part of that public narrative. She has framed the competition as a way to regain confidence, express herself through dance and demonstrate resilience, while also highlighting the realities of being a new mother in the public eye.