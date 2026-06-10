Donald Trump is being urged to consider a shock 'nuclear option' by recruiting Nicki Minaj to rescue his embattled MAGA Freedom 250 festival in Washington, DC, after the Trump‑backed event was rocked by mass artist withdrawals and hastily rebadged as a political rally.

The event, due to run from 25 June to 10 July on the National Mall, has already been reshaped from the Great American State Fair into a Trump-led rally after the original concert line-up began to fall apart.

Freedom 250 Turns From Festival To MAGA Rally

The festival's initial bill read like a retro radio playlist: Martina McBride, The Commodores, Flo Rida, Vanilla Ice, Young MC, Morris Day & The Time and Poison frontman Bret Michaels among those advertised. Within days, many of the biggest names had walked.

McBride told fans she had agreed to what she believed was a non‑partisan celebration and later discovered that 'description was inaccurate.'

Rapper Young MC wrote on Facebook that artists 'were never told about any political involvement with the event', highlighting that while organisers insisted it was neutral, Spin magazine was already describing it as 'Trump‑backed.'

Michaels, for his part, said the concert had morphed into something 'much more divisive' than what he had signed up for.

As the cancellations piled up, Trump lashed out on Truth Social, branding some of the departing performers 'overpriced singers' whose music was 'boring' and calling them 'third‑rate artists.'

In the same breath he suggested scrapping the concert and replacing it with 'a giant MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN RALLY' where he would be the main attraction, boasting again that he draws 'larger audiences than Elvis.'

That is broadly what has happened. The Great American State Fair slot is now recast as a Freedom 250 rally, fronted by the 79‑year‑old president himself, with veteran country singer Lee Greenwood lined up to perform 'God Bless The U.S.A.' before Trump takes the stage.

Nicki Minaj As Trump's Wild Card

Into this mess steps one unlikely name. PR expert Kieran Elsby, speaking to The Irish Star on behalf of Media PR Global, believes Trump's team could still attempt a late‑stage coup by inviting Nicki Minaj, one of the few megastars who has publicly aligned herself with the president.

'I actually think there's a real possibility Trump tries to pull Nicki Minaj in at the last minute,' Elsby said, arguing that the remaining Freedom 250 line‑up feels 'safe, predictable and nowhere near as culturally explosive as Trump would've wanted.'

His point is blunt. For a certain tier of modern A‑lister, particularly those with Gen Z audiences, open alignment with MAGA politics is viewed as 'career poison.' He name‑checks figures like Bad Bunny as shaping an industry where endorsing Trump can torpedo credibility with younger fans almost overnight.

'Trump's team probably knows there's a difference between stars people respect and stars that genuinely run pop culture in 2026,' Elsby said. 'A lot of those bigger names likely want absolutely no part in the controversy, and if they reject Trump, they will plaster it all over social media to their benefit.'

Why Nicki Minaj Is Seen As Trump's 'Nuclear Option'

Nicki Minaj, he argues, sits apart from that pack. The rapper has already appeared on stage with Trump at a Treasury event in Washington and has made no secret of her admiration for him, telling one crowd she was 'probably the President's No. 1 fan.'

Her relationship with MAGA world has already cost her some cachet in parts of the industry, according to previous coverage, but she has not backed away.

Elsby thinks that makes her uniquely dangerous, and uniquely useful.

'She's one of the only global artists big enough and unpredictable enough to survive the backlash,' he said. 'She's built a career on saying what she wants regardless of outrage, and unlike most celebrities, she clearly doesn't care about being politically correct if she believes something benefits her brand.'

The same, he notes, is true of Trump, whose media strategy has long run on outrage, grievance and spectacle. 'If Trump wanted one name capable of instantly making Freedom 250 trend worldwide, Nicki is probably the nuclear option.'

A Minaj appearance would light up newsrooms, timelines and talk shows in one go. 'Outrage, debate, support and nonstop headlines all at once,' as Elsby put it, adding that, in Trump's world, that would be scored as a 'massive success.'

Kanye West, Safe Choices And Fear Of Rejection

Minaj is not the only lightning‑rod name being floated. Elsby said he 'wouldn't be surprised' to see Kanye West appear in some form, even if only as a rumour.

'Trump understands controversy creates headlines and Kanye has always operated completely outside normal celebrity PR rules,' he argued. Just the suggestion that West might turn up, he added, would overshadow 'half the announced line‑up.'

So why hasn't Trump already stacked the bill with contemporary chart‑toppers? Elsby's assessment is unflattering. 'In truth I think Trump may actually be struggling to get younger megastars to publicly attach themselves to the event,' he said, suggesting that this is why organisers leaned towards 'safer, lower‑risk acts instead of headline‑dominating names.'

'I think Trump's team are scared of rejection, so are playing it safe, by making the event performers low‑key, or boring safe,' he added. 'Ironically, that makes Nicki even more valuable.'

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Elsby concluded, 'While I wouldn't be shocked if she suddenly appears, if I had money on it, I'd still bet she stays away. Not because she's scared of backlash, but because Nicki knows staying unpredictable is more powerful than picking a side.'

The Great American State Fair on the National Mall was originally billed as a flagship Freedom 250 concert series marking the United States' 250th anniversary, running from 25 June to 10 July.

The line‑up, fronted by country and nostalgia acts, started to unravel almost as soon as it was announced, with several performers saying they had been misled about the partisan nature of the event or had grown uncomfortable with its increasingly Trump‑centric branding.