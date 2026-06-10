LE SSERAFIM, ILLIT and KATSEYE are back in the spotlight after the surprise release of their joint track and music video for 'ICONIC BY MISTAKE.' The three all-female groups are all signed under the Korean entertainment company HYBE.

'ICONIC BY MISTAKE' is helmed by Cody Critcheloe, the same director behind the visuals for KATSEYE's 'Gnarly' music video. The surprise release is drawing attention because it is unusual for three girl groups to come together for a single project.

Fans React To 'ICONIC BY MISTAKE' Surprise Release

The trio's collaboration, 'ICONIC BY MISTAKE,' is an ode to their haters who continue to comment negatively about them without realising that they contribute to their popularity.

LE SSERAFIM, ILLIT and KATSEYE also got their fans talking on Reddit. Some said they were initially concerned about how the three groups would be given their fair share of exposure in the music video. Viewers noted that the directors were able to balance the screen time and deliver a polished performance.

'I'm pleasantly surprised. Every group gets a time to shine. The hook really hits hard, the pre-chorus works, and the choreography is great. I would never have thought it would work this well,' one fan commented.

Another fan admitted that 'ICONIC BY MISTAKE' is not to their liking. However, they also pointed to the strength of the production.

'Not my personal taste, but I can still admire everything they did right. These three groups have faced an enormous amount of hate throughout their careers, and their releases this year have fueled that even more. Recently, I've seen so many people use 'HYBE GGs' as an insult; collectively creating a diss track with all of them is a perfect response. Every group had a chance to shine and be shown in the video. I can't wait to see the music show performance,' the Reddit user wrote.

LE SSERAFIM, ILLIT And KATSEYE's Live Performance

The official track for 'ICONIC BY MISTAKE' will be available on music platforms starting Friday, 12 June. On Thursday, 11 June, LE SSERAFIM, ILLIT and KATSEYE will perform together on MNet's 'M Countdown' to debut their new song.

'We plan to present not only a high-quality performance stage but also various content to bring special joy to global fans this summer, so we ask for much support,' an agency source said.

HYBE GGs Successful Careers

Ahead of the release of 'ICONIC BY MISTAKE,' LE SSERAFIM, ILLIT, and KATSEYE are all doing well as separate girl groups. LE SSERAFIM entered the top 10 top on Billboard 200 following the release of their second full album, PUREFLOW pt.1. ILLIT, on the other hand, reached 26th on the Billboard 200 with their fourth album, MAMILAPINATAPAI.

KATSEYE recently picked up back-to-back awards, including Best New Artist at the American Music Awards. EYEKONS also showed their support for the HYBE girl group during their debut at Coachella.

Months earlier, KATSEYE faced controversy regarding one member's decision to go on a hiatus from performing. Manon announced that she was taking a break earlier this year, and no official confirmation has been made as to whether she is quitting KATSEYE for good. Fans noticed that she removed all references to the group from her social media accounts last April.