Ariana Grande's Eternal Sunshine Tour, her first world tour in seven years, has reignited a sustained and highly personal conversation about the pop star's health, with people close to her allegedly raising fresh concerns.

Grande opened the 41-show, sold-out run at Oakland Arena on 6 June 2026, her first major tour since the Sweetener World Tour concluded in December 2019. The return was celebrated by fans, who praised her vocal performance. But circulating concert footage quickly sparked a parallel and more troubling discussion, one that has followed Grande since at least December 2025, and one that anonymous sources close to her are now actively feeding.

Fresh Alarm From Those Closest To Her

In a new interview with the Daily Mail, anonymous people close to Grande shared their concerns about her workload. 'People who know her well and care deeply are anxious that she might have taken on too much,' one source said.

A second person noted how 'the last few years have been incredibly demanding', adding: 'The concern from people close to her is that she's spent so much time taking care of everyone else that she hasn't given herself the opportunity to slow down and recharge.'

On her health specifically, the sources said they were 'keeping an eye on things' throughout the tour, which is scheduled to run until 1 September 2026, when it concludes at London's O2 Arena. They expressed hope that Grande would adopt a 'healthier overall lifestyle and routine.'

These are not isolated or new voices. In December 2025, speaking to the Daily Mail, one anonymous family member, thought to live in Florida, alleged: 'She is struggling right now. She's not in a healthy place and she knows it. Everyone around her knows it. Her anxiety is through the roof. She over-exerted herself and the cracks started to show pretty quickly.'

ariana it gets to a point…. in about 2 weeks she’ll start cancelling tour dates… idk if she can last the whole tour pic.twitter.com/nW5yyuTCCS — ❄️ (@imperfectfordre) June 7, 2026

i really wanted to go into this tour loving everything…. but she just looks SOOOOO concerning….. i’m genuinely appalled…. i truly hope ariana is okay pic.twitter.com/IyWsY3VWtI — ❄️ (@imperfectfordre) June 7, 2026

A Long Pattern Of Pressure And Performance

The current wave of concern follows a demanding stretch of public-facing work. Grande starred in both Wicked (2024) and its sequel Wicked: For Good, and has been involved in virtually every aspect of the Eternal Sunshine Tour's production. The first source told the Daily Mail: 'The fact that she's been involved with almost every aspect of the tour is a heavy task in itself. She's a total perfectionist and everything has to go right, night after night. That's a huge ordeal she's putting herself through for three months.'

The December 2025 family source also alleged that the Wicked press tour had triggered Grande's post-traumatic stress disorder, which she has been managing since the 2017 bombing at her Manchester Arena concert that claimed 22 lives. The family member cited two specific incidents: the relentless online commentary about her body, and a red carpet security breach in Singapore in which a man named Johnson Wen rushed towards her during a promotional event for the film.

'Ariana did not handle [the press tour] well at all. It bothered her a lot, from the red carpet incident to what people were saying about her online. She can be very thin-skinned, and people commenting on how skinny she is was really troubling to her,' the family member alleged.

The tour itself may mark a final chapter in this period of intensive output. On Amy Poehler's Good Hang podcast, Grande described the Eternal Sunshine run as a 'one last hurrah', stating she plans to take an indefinite break from touring once the 41 shows are complete.

Grande's Own Words on Body and Health

Grande has addressed the ongoing commentary about her appearance repeatedly and directly, in her own words. In a 2023 TikTok video, she pushed back firmly against the framing that she once looked 'healthier'. 'The body that you've been comparing my current body to was the unhealthiest version of my body. I was on a lot of antidepressants and drinking on them and eating poorly, and at the lowest point of my life when I looked the way you consider my healthy, but that, in fact, wasn't my healthy,' she said.

She reinforced the point in 2024, addressing the broader cultural habit of unsolicited commentary. 'I think in today's society, there is a comfortability that we shouldn't have at all, commenting on others' looks, appearance, what they think is going on behind the scenes or health or how they present themselves,' Grande said. She added that such remarks are 'dangerous for all parties involved', regardless of whether they are framed as concern or criticism.

In a November 2024 appearance on the YouTube series Oui Oui Baguette, Grande addressed the ongoing cycle of public assessment directly: 'I've been doing this in front of the public, kind of a specimen in a petri dish really, since I was 16 or 17, so I have heard it all. I've heard every version of it.'

A Divided Fanbase And A Tour That Continues

The tension playing out publicly reflects a wider discomfort: concern for someone's wellbeing alongside commentary that the person in question has explicitly and repeatedly asked to stop. At the Oakland Arena opening night, Grande became emotional as she addressed the crowd directly: 'I missed you. It's great to see you. This is very overwhelming, so thank you so much for all of your love.'

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A separate source from the December 2025 reporting had noted that Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo stood ready to 'take on any media requirements to protect Ariana at all costs' if needed, and cautioned that fans should not expect Grande to return to touring after the Eternal Sunshine run concludes. 'She's done with touring, it just takes so much out of her,' the source said.

With 41 shows stretching to September, the question of whether Grande can sustain the pace she has set herself, and whether the people around her can do more than watch, is one that remains unanswered.