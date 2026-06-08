Former Chicago Bulls player and broadcaster Stacey King has died at the age of 59, leaving the NBA community and fans in shock after the organisation confirmed his passing on Sunday morning.

He reportedly fell at his home in River Forest, Illinois on 7 June 2026. Whilst the fall has been reported as the cause of his passing, the exact cause of death remains pending following an autopsy and the coroner's report.

King, a 6-foot-11 forward, was a key member of the Bulls' first three championship teams between 1991 and 1993 after being selected sixth overall in the 1989 NBA Draft from Oklahoma.

Stacy King's Death Confirmed by Chicago Bulls

Stacey King's sudden passing was confirmed by the Bulls on 7 June. He left a massive legacy in Chicago, playing a vital role in the team's first three-peat championships from 1991 to 1993 before becoming the beloved, unmistakable voice of the franchise as a television colour commentator.

During his playing career, he also spent time with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Miami Heat, Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks, finishing with career averages of 6.4 points and 3.3 rebounds per game.

His role as a reliable front court contributor made him an important part of Chicago's early 1990s dynasty alongside Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman.

From NBA Champion To Voice of the Bulls

After retiring from professional basketball, King briefly moved into coaching with the Rockford Lightning in the Continental Basketball Association before eventually returning to the Bulls organisation in a very different role.

He joined the franchise's broadcast team in 2006, first as a studio analyst before becoming a full-time game commentator.

King quickly became a fan favourite for his humour, charisma and unmistakable personality on air. His signature catchphrases, including 'Gimme the hot sauce' and 'Drive home safely Chicago', became iconic among Bulls fans and helped define a generation of broadcasts.

Over time, he established himself as one of the most recognisable and entertaining voices in NBA coverage.

Tributes Pour in for Stacey King

Chicago Bulls chairman Jerry Reinsdorf and president Michael Reinsdorf led tributes following the announcement, describing King as a cherished figure whose influence on the organisation spanned more than three decades.

They highlighted his deep connection with fans, both as a player and broadcaster, and praised his warmth, humour and passion for the game.

The Bulls confirmed that King will be honoured throughout the upcoming season, with further commemorations expected to be announced in due course.

Across the NBA, tributes have continued to pour in, with colleagues and supporters reflecting on his unique ability to connect with audiences and bring energy to every broadcast.

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Stacey King's legacy extends far beyond the court, as he became an Emmy Award-winning broadcaster and a cultural figure within Chicago sports.

Fans have continued to share memories of his playing days and broadcasting career, remembering him as a key part of the Bulls' identity during both championship success and rebuilding years.

His voice, personality and impact on the franchise are expected to remain a lasting part of its history for generations to come.