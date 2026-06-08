Kim Kardashian has sparked intense paddock fury among Formula One enthusiasts after bluntly dismissing legendary broadcaster Martin Brundle during his live Sky Sports pre-race grid walk at the Monaco Grand Prix.

The reality television icon and businesswoman drew immediate condemnation from racing fans who branded her 'rude' online following an awkward encounter that culminated in a tense physical standoff between the veteran reporter and Kardashian's private security detail on the starting straight of the historic Monte Carlo circuit.

Attending the prestigious event as a guest of Ferrari to support her boyfriend, seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton, the global superstar's high-profile visit was quickly overshadowed by the negative press surrounding her refusal to participate in one of the sport's most sacred pre-race media traditions.

Read more Kim Kardashian Called 'Rude' After Seemingly Ignoring Renowned TV Reporter Martin Brundle at the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix Kim Kardashian Called 'Rude' After Seemingly Ignoring Renowned TV Reporter Martin Brundle at the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix

Kardashian Snubs Brundle

The awkward incident unfolded on Sunday, 7 June, in the afternoon during Brundle's traditional, unscripted segment, which sees him navigate a chaotic sea of mechanics, engineers, and elite VIPs moments before the formation lap.

Spotting the SKIMS founder walking the grid alongside her sister, Khloe Kardashian, Brundle approached with his microphone extended. 'Kim, Martin Brundle from Sky F1, how are you today?' he enquired politely. Kardashian glanced briefly at the presenter and offered a fleeting smile, but immediately turned her back to continue a private conversation, completely refusing to speak into the microphone.

Kim Kardashian blasted by Formula 1 fans as ‘rude’ after ignoring famed F1 reporter Martin Brundle before her security guards push him away.



“Kim, Martin Brundle Sky F1 how are you today?…Urh you don’t need to push me mate!” pic.twitter.com/4W0UfGdeDB — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) June 7, 2026

🚨TRENDING: Kim Kardashian is facing backlash from F1 fans after she ignored iconic F1 reporter, Martin Brundle, at the Monaco Grand Prix. pic.twitter.com/9UvgHyRBoY — Polymarket Sports (@PolymarketSport) June 7, 2026

Undeterred by the initial cold shoulder, Brundle extended his arm further in an attempt to coax a reply, stating, 'Normally, people will have a quick chat with us. Are you enjoying F1?' Instead of receiving an answer from Kardashian, Brundle was forcefully blocked and jostled by her surrounding entourage.

The aggressive intervention prompted the unflappable commentator to issue a stern, direct warning to the security personnel, which was picked up clearly by the live broadcast microphones: 'Don't, you don't need to push me mate.' Realising that further dialogue was impossible, Brundle moved down the grid, dryly concluding to millions of viewers worldwide that the high-profile sisters were 'not talking today.'

Who Is Martin Brundle?

For casual celebrity followers tuning into the event, the severe backlash left many questioning why the 66-year-old broadcaster's treatment provoked such collective anger. Within the global motorsport community, Brundle is considered absolute paddock royalty.

Long before becoming a household name on television, the British sportsman enjoyed an illustrious racing career, competing in 158 Formula One Grands Prix between 1984 and 1996, securing nine podium finishes, and winning the iconic 24 Hours of Le Mans sports car race in 1990.



After retiring from professional racing, Brundle transitioned to broadcasting, where he single-handedly pioneered the concept of the live television grid walk. For nearly thirty years, his frantic, unfiltered interviews have become a beloved staple of Grand Prix coverage, famed for his fearless willingness to approach world leaders, Hollywood actors, and legendary athletes completely unannounced.

Fans' Reaction to the Monaco Grand Prix Gridwalk Snub

The swift rejection of such a revered paddock figure instantly unified Formula One fans in their condemnation of the American reality star. Social media was quickly flooded with criticism from viewers who felt Kardashian showed a profound lack of respect for the sport's traditions and its most recognisable media figures.

One viewer wrote, 'How rude was Kim Kardashian? Brundle there to ask questions and she looks at some dude to see if Brundle was worth talking to.' Another F1 fan echoed the sentiment, noting, 'Some "celebrities" need to get a grip when on the grid walk for the F1, they should be kicked off if they dont want to chat. Kim Kardashian take note. Martin Brundle his funny self as usual lol.' Another person claimed, 'Kim Kardashian is not too good to talk to Martin Brundle. What a complete lack of class.'

How rude was Kim Kardashian? Brundle there to ask questions and she looks at some dude to see if Brundle was worth talking to. Poor. #F1 #Monaco — Warren Haughton (@WarrenHaughton) June 7, 2026

Some "celebrities" need to get a grip when on the grid walk for the F1, they should be kicked off if they dont want to chat. Kim Kardashian take note. Martin Brundle his funny self as usual lol @SkySportsF1 #monaco #gridwalk @MBrundleF1 — mark (@Mark17k) June 7, 2026

Kim Kardashian is not too good to talk to Martin Brundle. What a complete lack of class. — Larkin Greaves (@CryptoOranda) June 7, 2026

While some sympathetic fans defended Kardashian by noting that the deafening, claustrophobic environment of the Monaco starting grid may have drowned out Brundle's voice, the overriding sentiment from racing purists remained heavily critical, ensuring the awkward brush-off became the most talked-about off-track incident of the entire weekend.