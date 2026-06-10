Bonnie Blue has spoken publicly about the father of her unborn child for the first time, insisting the pregnancy was a product of the 400-man sex event she hosted.

The controversial adult content creator, whose real name is Tia Billinger, addressed the question during an interview with the Daily Star published on 9 June. While acknowledging she does not know the father's identity, Blue suggested the child was conceived during what she previously described as a "breeding mission" involving hundreds of men.

When asked who the father is, Blue replied: "It is one of many... men. It tends to be a guy who gets a female pregnant."

Pressed further, she added: "He would have probably have been wearing a blue ski mask, naked, had a big c*** and I had sex with him."

The comments mark the first time Blue has publicly addressed the issue of paternity since announcing her pregnancy.

Bonnie Says Pregnancy Resulted From 400-Man Event

Blue has consistently maintained that the pregnancy resulted from the 400-man event, a claim she repeated during the interview.

🔥🚨DEVELOPING: Prolific OF star Bonnie Blue announced that she is now testing to see which of the 400+ men she slept with got her pregnant. She is collecting their dna and will reveal who the father is soon. pic.twitter.com/ha5OAQocAL — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) March 5, 2026

She also rejected suggestions that she became pregnant through fertility treatment.

"I didn't use IVF," she said.

The remarks contrast with earlier comments in which Blue discussed fertility struggles and suggested IVF might be necessary for her to have children. During the interview, she said she had heard from women who experienced natural pregnancies after believing fertility treatment was their only option.

"A lot of women have reached out to me because they have seen me speaking about IVF previously and said they had been having IVF treatments for years and then magically got pregnant naturally," she said.

"So, even if you have been told that IVF is the only way you will get pregnant, it doesn't mean it is impossible."

Blue has not publicly released medical records relating to her fertility history. However, she has shared ultrasound images on social media and has publicly stated that healthcare professionals confirmed her pregnancy.

A Controversial Rise to Fame

Blue first attracted widespread attention through a series of headline-grabbing sexual challenges, including a widely reported claim that she slept with 1,000 men in a single day.

⚡️ British OnlyFans model and adult content creator Bonnie Blue has claimed to have set a world record by sleeping with 1,000 men in 12 hours, breaking a record that had stood for over 20 years.



According to Blue, she had sex with 1,057 men in 12 hours — an average of 41 seconds… pic.twitter.com/r8MdDksMTg — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) January 14, 2025

Since then, she has built a substantial online following through increasingly provocative content and highly publicised events that have generated both criticism and support.

Among the most controversial was the 400-man event, which she later described as a "breeding mission". Blue has repeatedly said she did not use contraception during the encounter and believes it resulted in her current pregnancy.

Adult film star shares details from Bonnie Blue’s 400-man ‘breeding mission’ https://t.co/DxONermTnu — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) February 24, 2026

While the event received extensive online attention, many details surrounding it have not been independently verified.

'I Don't Necessarily Think You Need a Father'

The interview also touched on Blue's views about fatherhood and parenting.

Read more Bonnie Blue Admits Pregnant Stunt Will Make Her Child's Life 'Difficult' — But Says Wealth Makes It Worth It Bonnie Blue Admits Pregnant Stunt Will Make Her Child's Life 'Difficult' — But Says Wealth Makes It Worth It

Asked whether the child's father would be involved in the future, Blue suggested she may never identify him with certainty.

"Possibly if I have narrowed it down," she said when asked whether the father might be present for milestones such as the child's first steps.

She also argued that a traditional two-parent household is not the only path to a successful upbringing.

"I know a lot of people are brought up by single mums and credit to them," Blue said.

"Some people are brought up by their grandparents, some are brought up via adoption and I don't think it is fair to say they need a father figure."

Blue added that her financial situation would allow her to hire professional childcare if necessary.

"Money could buy a nanny who is probably a lot better than what most fathers do for people," she said.

Questions Remain Over Paternity

Blue remains one of the most polarising figures in British online culture, attracting both large audiences and sustained criticism.

Her latest comments are unlikely to end the debate surrounding her pregnancy claim or the circumstances of the child's conception. However, they do provide the clearest indication yet of her position on the question that has followed the announcement.

For now, Blue is standing by the account she has maintained for months: that she conceived naturally during the event and does not know the identity of the father.

Asked directly who he is, she said, "It is one of many men."