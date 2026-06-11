Taylor Swift's fans are reportedly wagering millions on everything from her wedding venue to the guest list, even though nothing has been officially confirmed. While it is widely known that Swift is engaged to Travis Kelce, the couple have not shared key details about their special day.

Some Swifties have been spending their money tracking Swift and Kelce's movements and closely examining the couple's social media posts and interviews. Others, however, say the betting has crossed a line.

Kalshi And Polymarket Fuel Swiftie Wedding Bets

According to the New York Times, two websites like Kalshi and Polymarket have paved the way for Swifties to share their predictions about the singer's upcoming wedding. A bet of approximately £1.12 ($1.49) million has been placed on Swift and Kelce's wedding venue being in New York. Pennsylvania and Tennessee each have two percent odds.

On Polymarket, fans are betting on which celebrity guests will be invited to Swift and Kelce's nuptials. There are large bets on Selena Gomez and American football player Patrick Mahomes being in attendance. There are also predictions that singer Gracie Abrams will be there. Influencer Andrew Tate is also predicted to attend, but with only 10 per cent odds.

Sports Bettors Turn Their Attention To Swift

Kalshi spokeswoman Clarissa Bronfman said in an email that fans have long been invested in the lives of their idols, so it is not unusual for them to predict what could happen next. 'In many ways, prediction markets are becoming another layer of fandom and expression for the superfan,' she said.

Tori Dunlap, a finance content creator, said that the bets may have to do with Kelce's career as an athlete. After all, sports betting is a common practice among fans. Swift's popularity and the scale of her fanbase also mean that many people are interested in her personal life.

Swifties Question Who Taylor Swift's Real Supporters Are

Some Swifties, however, are uncomfortable with the level of focus on the singer. They say that Swift's real supporters would not place bets on her personal life.

'I don't think that you can really call yourself a supporter of an artist if you're trying to place bets about their personal life. She's been really careful when she shares glimpses into her private life,' Tanner Holcomb said.

Predicted Wedding Venue And Guest List

The INSANE Cost Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Face To Rent Out Madison Square Garden For Wedding Of The Century! https://t.co/nPUC9h6CL1 ➡️ — Perez Hilton (@PerezHilton) June 10, 2026

Previous reports alleged that Swift and Kelce's wedding would take place on July 3, based on the save-the-date cards that their guests received. With regards to the couple's wedding venue, there are rumours that the couple will tie the knot at Madison Square Garden in New York, which could cost them millions. Before this, there were also predictions that Swift and Kelce's wedding would take place on the singer's estate in Rhode Island.

As for the couple's guests, it is guaranteed that Swift and Kelce's respective families will be in attendance. Their closest friends will also be invited to celebrate with them. According to reports, some high-profile names expected to attend the couple's wedding include Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber, Mariah Carey and Tommy Mottola, Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick, and Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas.