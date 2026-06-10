The upcoming collaboration between KATSEYE, LE SSERAFIM and ILLIT on 'Iconic By Mistake' has already triggered strong reactions online ahead of its Friday, June 12 release after Hybe Labels dropped its official music video on Wednesday. Despite all three groups carrying significant global fanbases, early discussions suggest that one act is repeatedly standing out in fan reactions.

On social platforms, particularly Reddit, listeners who have previewed snippets or promotional material have begun weighing in on which group left the strongest impression. While expectations were high for a balanced collaboration, the conversation has quickly shifted towards individual standout moments rather than the song as a whole.

Why Fans Say ILLIT's 'Iconic By Mistake' Segment Stole The Show

Among the three groups, ILLIT has emerged as the most frequently praised in early fan commentary. Many listeners highlighted the contrast between the group's softer vocal tone and the track's darker production style, describing it as a defining feature of the collaboration.

Many fans favoured ILLIT's part in the anticipated collaboration. 'Really liked Illit part of the song,' one wrote. Another shared the same sentiment, writing, 'Really liked ILLIT's portion.' A third commenter said 'The ILLIT segment was the only part' they found 'interesting.'

Others pointed to the group's performance aesthetic. One fan said the group 'triggers cuteness aggression.' Overall, many noted that ILLIT's portion felt the most engaging visually and sonically.

'I enjoy the song though!! Everyone's right, the ILLIT part is the best,' one said, summarising the sentiment of the majority.

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'Iconic By Mistake' 'Fits KATSEYE The Best'

Despite the praise for ILLIT, another strand of fan discussion has centred on KATSEYE as the group that appears most naturally aligned with the song's identity. Some listeners argued that the track feels structured around KATSEYE's style, with LE SSERAFIM and ILLIT appearing in more supporting roles.

One fan commented, 'I think this fits katseye the best and their parts are also my favorites but an overall solid song from what I thought would be a catastrophe.' Another said, 'Iconic By Mistake' feels more like a KATSEYE song featuring ILLIT and LE SSERAFIM.

'I feel like KATSEYE kinda outshone the others, their section felt the most like a real song I would listen to,' another KATSEYE fan opined.

A recurring point among these reactions is that while all three groups contribute distinct identities, KATSEYE's segment appears to resonate most strongly with listeners who prioritise cohesion and mainstream pop structure.

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What 'Iconic By Mistake' Means For KATSEYE, LE SSERAFIM And ILLIT's Collaboration Strategy

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The collaboration arrives amid growing cross-group experimentation in the K-pop industry, where large-scale joint projects are increasingly used to merge fandoms and test creative boundaries. While there has been no indication of a long-standing formal unit between KATSEYE, LE SSERAFIM and ILLIT, promotional activity suggests coordinated planning around the release.

The project is being positioned as a special collaborative track rather than a permanent unit, with all three groups contributing individual segments to a unified release. Although there is no confirmed public statement suggesting personal relationships between the groups, interactions in promotional material and coordinated scheduling have fuelled speculation about closer industry ties. Fans have also interpreted the timing of teasers and simultaneous participation across platforms as evidence of deliberate synergy ahead of the release.

As anticipation builds towards June 12, 'Iconic By Mistake' is already generating divided opinions, with early reactions splitting between praise for ILLIT's standout section and arguments that KATSEYE anchors the track's identity.