Hudson Williams, star of 'Heated Rivalry', is facing criticism after a photograph showing a swastika symbol drawn on his face resurfaced online. The 25-year-old Canadian actor has deeply regretted the image, while sources close to him insist he had no knowledge of what was being written on his face at the time.

Some critics, however, accused Williams of deflecting responsibility — arguing his explanation does not adequately address the nature of the symbol involved.

Why does he have a swastika on his forehead https://t.co/OXDue54Hd1 pic.twitter.com/pwGqi2IHC7 — ☔️ (@unsexuaIIy) June 7, 2026

Hudson Williams' Viral Swastika Photo

The photograph shows Williams posing with two female classmates. He is standing between them while wearing a blue and black hoodie with several writings on it. A swastika symbol, along with other words, is visible on his face, written in black marker.

According to reports, the photo was taken during an annual campout tradition at Williams' former high school. At the time, Williams had no idea what was being written on his face, but posed for photos regardless. A source acknowledged that not knowing what was written is not an excuse, but insisted the image does not reflect Williams' beliefs, values, or character.

Fans Divided Over Controversial Photo

On X, fans of Williams appeared divided over the incident, with some accusing the actor of deflecting accountability and others saying that those who dislike Williams will do anything to destroy his reputation.

"Omg, he's blind he didn't see what they were writing on his other friends!!!" "He's a VICTIM" 💀☠️ — ✨ (@thealbeom) June 7, 2026

'Omg, he's blind, he didn't see what they were writing on his other friends!!!' He's a VICTIM,' one person wrote.

It’s fascinating to me how hard people will work to try and find any semblance of dirt on people who are experiencing new success+praise, but pay zero attention to the celebs who are actual zionists/predators/abusers etc. — m.m⎕🇵🇸 (@somekindofsl4g) June 7, 2026

'It's fascinating to me how hard people will work to try and find any semblance of dirt on people who are experiencing new success + praise, but pay zero attention to the celebs who are actual zionists/predators/abusers etc,' one person wrote.

no idea who this guy is but genuinely are you guys allergic to having fun 💔 not everything is serious — cashew (@kkashhu) June 7, 2026

'No idea who this guy is, but genuinely, are you guys allergic to having fun? Not everything is serious,' another person wrote.

It's always something with him but guess what they will find an excuse and keep moving. pic.twitter.com/j4eA5cMK0G — *ੈ ₗᵤ𝒸ₖᵧ ˖⋆࿐| (@Jinzluckyflwr) June 7, 2026

'It's always something with him, but guess what? They will find an excuse and keep moving,' a third person wrote.

No amount of “he was young & immature” can justify this overt display of bigortry. asshole. — 🍡 (@brb100110) June 7, 2026

'No amount of 'he was young & immature' can justify this overt display of bigotry,' another person commented.

What Does the Swastika Symbol Mean?

The swastika is an ancient geometric symbol consisting of a cross with four arms bent at right angles. Historically, the term derives from the Sanskrit word svastika, meaning good fortune or well-being. In the 20th century, the symbol was adopted by the Nazi Party in Germany, transforming its meaning entirely. The swastika symbol is widely condemned in the West and regarded as a primary symbol of hate, antisemitism, and white supremacy.

Who is Hudson Williams?

Williams first rose to fame after landing a lead role in the hit series 'Heated Rivalry'. He plays the character of Shane Hollander, a popular hockey player who falls in love with an athlete from a different team. Colleagues have described him as a valued and talented member of the cast, while fans have praised his performance throughout the show's first season.

Following the success of 'Heated Rivalry' Season 1, it has been announced that a second season is already in the works. Williams has yet to make a public statement directly addressing the resurfaced photograph beyond the regret reported by Page Six.