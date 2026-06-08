Stacey King's death at 59 has prompted renewed attention on his life away from basketball, including his long but largely private marriage to Debi King. While the former Chicago Bulls forward and broadcaster was a familiar voice to NBA fans for decades, he kept his personal relationships mostly out of public view, leaving many now looking for details about his family.

As tributes continue for the three-time NBA champion, interest has grown in the woman he married and the private life he maintained outside the spotlight.

Stacey King's Wife Debi And Their Low-Profile Marriage

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Stacey King was married to Debi King, a relationship that remained largely private despite his public career in basketball and broadcasting. Limited publicly available details suggest the couple had been together for about nine years, though they rarely appeared together in the media.

A wedding photographer, however, shared some images from their wedding day to celebrate the life of the Chicago Bulls three-time champion and sports broadcaster. Kenny Kim posted a wedding photo of the couple, with Debi in her bridal gown and King in a blue suit. They held hands as Debi looked into the camera, a bouquet in her other hand.

'Had the privilege of capturing the wedding of Chicago's beloved icon Mr. Stacey King and his beatiful wife Debi,' Kim wrote in the caption. 'As most of you guys know, Stacey is a beloved Chicago icon, a terrific Bulls announcer and a three-time world champion for the Chicago Bulls.'

Kim appeared to be a close friend of the couple, as he greeted them on their second wedding anniversary after covering their nuptials. Based on his tribute, King and Debi were happily married two years after they exchanged 'I do's.' He also consistently described Debi as King's 'beautiful wife.'

'Couldn't let this day end without giving former @chicagobulls champion and friend Stacey Debi King and his beautiful wife (still scratching my head on how he pulled this off) a happy 2nd wedding anniversary,' the photographer wrote. 'Life is sweeter when you're with someone you're meant to be with and I was honored to capture this moment for them. Congratulations guys and Go Bulls!'

Despite this, King kept his personal life closely guarded. Notably, his Facebook profile listed him as single, a detail that contrasts with the reported timeline of his marriage. No public explanation has been provided for the discrepancy, and King did not frequently discuss his marital status in interviews or broadcasts.

Stacey King's Four Children And His Preference For Privacy

Stacey King was known for maintaining a clear boundary between his professional and personal life. While his broadcasting career made him a familiar name among Chicago Bulls fans, he rarely spoke publicly about his family.

Reports indicate that King had four children, though he did not often discuss them in media appearances. His decision to keep family matters private was consistent throughout his post-playing career, even as he became one of the most recognisable voices in NBA commentary. On a rare occasion in 2025, he paid tribute to his eldest son.

Happy Birthday to my firstborn, Erick, as he turned 34 today! I can't express how much you mean to our family and you have made being a father the best job in the world! Enjoy your day and know you're truly loved and cherished by so many people, Eazy, so never forget that,' King wrote.

Unlike some former athletes who share personal milestones publicly, King appeared to prioritise privacy, focusing instead on his broadcasting work and basketball analysis. As a result, details about his children and home life remain limited in public records and interviews.

Stacey King's Death At 59 And The Bulls' Tributes

The Chicago Bulls confirmed Stacey King's death, releasing a statement on social media. The organisation paid tribute to his contributions both as a player during their early 1990s championship run and later as a broadcaster who became a staple of the franchise's media coverage.

'We are devastated by the passing of 3x NBA Champion and beloved broadcaster Stacey King,' the Chicago Bulls announced on X (formerly Twitter).

We are devastated by the passing of 3x NBA Champion and beloved broadcaster Stacey King. pic.twitter.com/NSyeopd880 — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) June 7, 2026

The organisation also included statements from Chicago Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf and his son, Michael Reinsdorf, who serves as the team's president and chief operating officer.

Jerry said King was a 'cherished member of the Bulls family and one of the truly unique personalities' in the organisation's history. He also acknowledged the late athlete for his talent on the court as a player and broadcaster.

'We will miss him deeply and remember the joy, energy, humor, candor, and passion he brought to our organisation, our broadcast, and our fans every day.'

Michael also extended a heartfelt message to King in his tribute. According to him, 'Stacey loved being a Bull', and one could feel it in everything he did, from the way he played and called games to how he connected with their fans. Like his father, Michael said King will be missed for his 'impact, memory, and legacy.'

King was part of the Bulls' three consecutive NBA championship teams from 1991 to 1993 alongside Michael Jordan, before transitioning into a second career in broadcasting. His commentary style and distinctive personality made him a well-known figure among NBA audiences long after his playing career ended.

At the time of publication, no detailed cause of death had been officially disclosed in publicly available statements. The announcement focused on his legacy within the organisation and his long-standing connection to the team and its fanbase.