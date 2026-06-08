The Katie Price-Lee Andrews drama has taken a new turn after the reality star said that her 'eyes have been opened' after travelling to Dubai, where she visited her husband Lee Andrews in prison, met one of his former partners, and confronted new details about his legal situation.

The 48-year-old flew out after Andrews, 43, failed to appear in the UK for scheduled media commitments and later went missing before being located at Al Awir Central Prison in Dubai.

During her time in the UAE, Andrews reportedly admitted for the first time that he is subject to a travel ban linked to ongoing financial and fraud-related cases. Price, who married him earlier this year, has now said she needs time to process what she has learned.

Inside Katie Price's Prison Visits In Dubai

Katie Price made multiple visits to Al Awir Central Prison during her stay in Dubai, in what she has described as an attempt to get clarity on her husband's situation.

On one occasion, she reportedly spoke to Andrews via a controlled phone call from outside the facility, separated by a secured barrier.

The trip came after weeks of confusion, during which Andrews had allegedly claimed to be travelling, delayed appearances in the UK, and later went missing before being traced to prison authorities in Dubai.

Price has said she originally believed she was dealing with a temporary issue but quickly realised the situation was more serious than she had been led to believe.

Following her return from Dubai, Price said, 'My eyes have been opened. I just need some time to think.' She added that she cannot make any final decision about the marriage without speaking to Andrews directly again.

Travel Ban Admission Raises Fresh Questions

A key moment in Dubai came when Andrews allegedly confirmed he is under a formal travel ban in the UAE.

Read more 'Missing' Lee Andrews Update: Katie Price Heads to Dubai for a Showdown and Reportedly Wants a Divorce 'Missing' Lee Andrews Update: Katie Price Heads to Dubai for a Showdown and Reportedly Wants a Divorce

The restriction is understood to be connected to ongoing civil disputes and financial matters, including allegations relating to unpaid debts and fraud, which he has previously denied.

Price said she did not fully understand the scale of the legal issues that prevented him from leaving the country.

She also suggested that earlier explanations about missed flights and cancelled appearances now felt inconsistent with what she had been told directly during the visit.

Meeting His Ex Adds To Emotional Pressure

During the same trip, Price also met Lee Andrews' former partner, Dina Taji, in what has been described as a private 'woman-to-woman' conversation.

Dina is understood to have raised concerns about Andrews' past behaviour, including his financial dealings and relationship history.

Price later said the meeting contributed to a 'heavy moment of realisation,' adding that she needed space to think about everything she had been told.

Marriage Under Strain After Whirlwind Romance

Katie Price and Lee Andrews married earlier in 2026 following a fast-moving relationship that began online and developed within weeks.

Their marriage quickly became public, with appearances planned and interviews expected, but the relationship soon became complicated by claims about Andrews' background and legal issues in Dubai.

Price has at times defended him publicly, but she has also expressed frustration at inconsistencies in his situation. She has now said she is stepping back emotionally while she processes the latest developments.

According to her friends, she has returned to the UK drained but clearer about the questions she now needs answered.