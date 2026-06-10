Lewis Hamilton has publicly praised Kim Kardashian's support at the Monaco Grand Prix 2026, telling reporters in Monte Carlo over the weekend that 'she does that for me every day' after the pair were photographed kissing on a yacht off the French Riviera.

The news came after days of speculation about the couple's movements around the glamorous Formula 1 weekend, where Kardashian, 45, was a near-constant presence in Hamilton's orbit as he secured second place in Sunday's race.

Their relationship, first reported in February after what was described as a secret, months-long romance, has since moved firmly into the spotlight, with neither appearing especially interested in keeping it hidden.

Lewis Hamilton And Kim Kardashian Take Their Romance Trackside

The latest burst of attention began when Kardashian and Hamilton were seen on a yacht during the Monaco Grand Prix, wrapped around each other in what onlookers described as a full makeout session.

The SKIMS founder appeared relaxed, arms looped around the seven-time world champion's shoulders, while he held her by the waist as they kissed against the backdrop of the Riviera.

Kardashian kept things low-key for the private boat outing, wearing a simple black loungewear set and smiling broadly as she leaned into Hamilton. He opted for a red polo shirt and matching cap, a more casual version of the sharp paddock looks he usually favours over race weekends.

Read more Inside Kim Kardashian's Alleged Refusal to Forgive Meghan Markle After Kris Jenner's 70th Birthday Snub Inside Kim Kardashian's Alleged Refusal to Forgive Meghan Markle After Kris Jenner's 70th Birthday Snub

The images, which surfaced after the race, were a marked contrast to the polished photo ops fans are used to seeing from both of them.

Across the three-day event, Kardashian's presence was anything but discreet. The Kardashians star arrived in Monte Carlo on Friday via boat, dressed in a black Gucci leather racing jacket and skintight trousers that nodded to the sport without blending into it.

On Saturday, she switched to a black lace bodysuit with flared jeans and pointed-toe pumps, an ensemble more red-carpet than pit-lane.

She was joined that day by her sister Khloé Kardashian, who opted for a plunging black top, black capri trousers and kitten heels. The sisters were photographed together around the paddock, underscoring that this was not a covert visit but a full-scale Kardashian incursion into F1's most glamorous stop.

By Sunday, when the stakes were at their highest on track, Kim's look softened. She wore an elegant cream-coloured backless dress with Gucci stilettos and purple-tinted sunglasses, drifting between the paddock and the grandstand as Hamilton prepared to race.

Hamilton Breaks His Silence On Kim Kardashian Relationship

If the yacht kiss confirmed what had long been rumoured, Lewis Hamilton's own words effectively sealed it. After finishing second in the Monaco Grand Prix, he was seen on the podium blowing a kiss into the crowd in Kardashian's direction. She stood below, phone raised, filming and gazing up at him as he accepted his runner-up trophy.

Speaking to reporters, Hamilton addressed her presence directly. 'It's amazing to have her come this weekend and have her support,' he said, describing Kardashian as part of the close circle he leans on during the punishing Formula 1 calendar. 'It's amazing to have good people around you and good people supporting you. She does that for me every day.'

Those comments are the clearest acknowledgement so far of the relationship, after months in which their status shifted from 'secret' to something far more open. The pair have been pictured together on holidays and online since February, when the romance first emerged, but Hamilton has largely avoided speaking about it publicly until now.

The dynamic between the worlds of F1 and reality television is unusual, even by celebrity standards. Monaco is no stranger to famous faces, but Kardashian's three-day fashion parade and visible investment in Hamilton's race added another layer to an already crowded media circus.

Her decision to film his podium moment, rather than pose for cameras herself, suggested a quieter role than the headline-grabbing optics might imply.

Neither Kardashian nor Hamilton has issued a formal statement defining the relationship, and there has been no comment from Kardashian's representatives regarding any long-term plans or labels.

For now, what exists in the public record is what could be seen and what Hamilton chose to say on the record in Monaco. Beyond that, nothing is confirmed. Still, in a sport where drivers often fence off their private lives from the paddock, Hamilton allowing his partner to become part of his race weekend routine feels like a deliberate choice. In Monaco, at least, the grid, the yacht deck and the podium all told the same story.