Taylor Swift is facing an estimated annual property tax bill of $205,750 (£156,783) for her New York City homes, with a new pied-à-terre surcharge expected to add more than $133,000 (£101,347) to the amount associated with the properties. The levy more than doubles her previous annual property tax expense, which can be estimated at roughly $72,000 (£54,864) based on the reported figures, according to Business Insider

The total combines existing property taxes with the new surcharge, not the levy alone. The measure was backed by New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and approved by state lawmakers, with payments due from 1 January 2027.

How Taylor Swift's $47.7M New York Property Portfolio Is Affected

Swift's reported surcharge is spread across several properties in Manhattan's Tribeca neighbourhood. Two penthouses she bought in 2014 for a combined $19.95 million (£15.2 million) account for nearly $71,000 (£54,102)of the additional charge.

A neighbouring townhouse and adjoining unit, purchased in 2017 for $27.75 million (£21.1 million), account for about $62,000 (£47,244) more. Together, the purchases bring the portfolio's historical cost to $47.7 million (£36.3 million).

That is not the properties' current taxable market value. The Department of Finance uses its own valuations and each property's classification to calculate the surcharge. Business Insider's assessment treats the properties as non-primary residences, a key factor in determining whether they qualify for the surcharge.

How Mamdani's Pied-à-Terre Tax Is Calculated

The surcharge targets qualifying New York homes not used as a primary residence. One-, two- and three-family homes with city market values of at least $5 million (£3.81 million) can be covered. Condominiums and co-operative apartments can qualify at $1 million (£762,006) or more, subject to exemptions. Owners may qualify for an exemption if the home is a primary residence of the owner, an eligible immediate family member or a tenant, subject to the city's specific rules and application requirements.

Rates vary by property type and valuation band. For one- to three-family homes, listed rates range from 0.8% to 1.3%. For condominiums and co-ops, they range from 4% to 6.5%. Swift's original purchase prices therefore cannot be used to calculate her bill: the city's valuation and each home's classification matter.

The measure was agreed by Mamdani and Governor Kathy Hochul and approved by state lawmakers as part of the 2026 state budget. It is projected to raise more than $500 million (£381 million) annually.

Legal Challenges Continue Over the New Levy

An analysis by Tom Flaschen of public bills identified about $563 million (£429 million) in charges across 7,489 properties. That represents assessed charges, not money already collected, and shows the policy extends beyond high-profile owners such as Swift.

In November, an appellate court dismissed a lawsuit over the city's rollout, finding the homeowners who brought it lacked standing. The decision did not resolve a separate constitutional challenge brought by casino magnate Steve Wynn and former US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross.

What the Reported Bill Means for Swift

Business Insider estimated Swift's net worth at $2 billion (£1.52 billion), putting the $205,750 (£156,783) annual property tax bill at about 0.01% of her fortune. The publication said her representatives and the city's Department of Finance did not respond to requests for comment.

The reported additional charge is just over $133,000 (£101,347), while roughly $72,000 (£54,864) reflects existing property taxes. The $205,750 (£156,783) total is an estimate based on the city's applicable valuations and tax records, not evidence that Swift has already paid the bill.