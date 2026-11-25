Jennifer Barreto became the first mother crowned Miss Universe on Tuesday, winning for Puerto Rico in San Juan at a pageant backed by $8.7 million (£6.6 million) in public funds, following criminal proceedings involving its owners.

The 27-year-old psychologist in training and social worker took the crown at San Juan's Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot on the pageant's 75th anniversary. She made history as the first mother to win, celebrating with her husband, a US Army sergeant, and their seven-year-old daughter.

Barreto finished ahead of the Dominican Republic's Melissa Núñez, Venezuela's Clara Vegas, the Philippines' Bea Millan-Windorski, and New Zealand's Georgia Waddington in the final five.

The fairy tale carried an awkward footnote. The host island had paid for the show, and the host island won.

A Home Win the Island Paid For

Governor Jenniffer González-Colón committed $9 million (£6.9 million) in public funds to stage the contest through the Puerto Rico Tourism Company, a figure later revised to $8.7 million. Officials froze payments for a time in late 2025 while they demanded greater accountability.

The spending reached the island's Senate, where lawmakers examined the contract after Thai businessman Nawat Itsaragrisil raised allegations of irregularities involving the payments. Tourism officials called the claims noise and said the process had followed the law.

The government initially projected as much as $200 million (£153 million) in economic activity for an island still under federal fiscal oversight, with more recent estimates reaching $100 million (£76 million).

Owners Facing Courts Abroad

The win landed while the Miss Universe Organization, known as MUO, faced legal controversies involving its ownership. Mexican businessman Raúl Rocha Cantú has been under investigation at home since November 2024 over federal prosecutors' allegations of organised crime, including drug and arms trafficking and fuel theft.

Enforcement of his arrest warrant was suspended in December 2025. He has not been convicted in the case. Rocha's Legacy Holding Group bought half of the organisation from Jakkaphong 'Anne' Jakrajutatip's JKN Global, which had acquired the pageant in 2022.

A Bangkok court sentenced Jakrajutatip in absentia to two years in prison in December 2025 for fraud involving roughly $930,000 (£710,000).

Six Countries Left off the Stage

The feud also thinned the field. In September, MUO declared delegates from Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, and Laos ineligible after a dispute over who held the right to license their national franchises.

Miss Universe East rejected the ruling, yet the six nations stayed home while 116 delegates competed in San Juan.

A Crown Trailed by Controversy

Pageant fans use 'home cooking' as shorthand for perceived favouritism towards a host country's contestant, but a home victory alone does not establish preferential judging. Barreto had arrived as a frontrunner, with a professional background in psychology and clinical social work.

Those credentials still had to compete with memory. A year earlier, Mexico's Fátima Bosch won in Bangkok as a resigning judge alleged misconduct and fans cried favouritism. The organisation rejected the allegations.

Bosch crowned Barreto on Tuesday night, passing the crown to the pageant's first winning mother as questions over the organisation's governance remained unresolved.