Miss Universe judge Tristan Schukraft has spoken publicly about life with 'six boyfriends', although his descriptions of the household do not establish a consistent total.

The entrepreneur, whose businesses include an HIV-prevention platform and LGBTQ+ focused hotels, was among the judges at the pageant final in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on 24 November.

The Miss Universe Organisation announced the nine-member panel for the competition's 75th edition. The final was held at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum. Schukraft also served on the preliminary judging committee on 22 November, according to a pageant report.

The panel included photographer Fadil Berisha, former Miss Universe Victoria Kjær Theilvig and entrepreneur Taty Guiribitey. Other members named by the organisation were Vicki Vlahos, Maria Yanez, Águeda López, Signe Zeikate and Joyce Girud. The judges came from fields including pageantry, entertainment, business and photography.

What Schukraft Has Said About His Partners

Schukraft has discussed his relationships in interviews. Speaking to Out, he said, 'There's a lot of love in our family!' He also joked, 'Who doesn't want six boyfriends, right?'

In an interview with UNCLOSETED with Spencer Macnaughton, he described three throuples living together. He said he and his fiancé, Melvin Alexander, share a boyfriend, while two other boyfriends were already a couple before he joined their relationship. He also mentioned Victor, whom he said he had met about a year earlier.

Those details do not amount to a clear count. Schukraft described the household as three throuples, while another account refers to Alexander and five other boyfriends. The available descriptions do not explain how those accounts fit together.

He has said the household travels together and that, as in any family, people sometimes get on each other's nerves. In a separate SiriusXM interview, he called Alexander his 'forever fiancé' and said they were unlikely to marry. 'The hardest thing is literally choosing a movie to watch together,' he said.

Schukraft's Businesses Beyond the Pageant

Schukraft founded MISTR, a telehealth platform focused on HIV prevention and care, including access to PrEP and sexually transmitted infection testing. He also owns Tryst Hospitality, a hotel group aimed at LGBTQ+ travellers, and acquired The Abbey, the West Hollywood bar and restaurant.

In the UNCLOSETED interview, Schukraft described his work as divided between HIV care and preserving queer institutions. His business background spans healthcare and hospitality, rather than pageantry.

The figures he has given for MISTR's reach differ. He told Out that the platform had 700,000 patients, while he put the number at 800,000 in the UNCLOSETED interview. The accounts do not explain whether the difference reflects a change over time or a different measure. Both figures are Schukraft's claims and have not been independently verified.

He has also said his portfolio includes 68 companies and 1,500 employees worldwide. These figures have not been independently verified in the information available.

Schukraft has described selling Razor scooters from his pickup truck to help finance an idea for an airline e-ticketing business. He later said his first major success was ID90, a travel-booking service for airline personnel.