Five African contestants were forced out of the Miss Universe 2026 competition over US visa problems, according to CNN, as Puerto Rico's Jennifer Barreto won the final in San Juan on Tuesday, 24 November.

The pageant's 75th edition went ahead without delegates from five African countries, but available reports do not identify every contestant or confirm the circumstances of each withdrawal.

The uncertainty began before the finale. Zambia and the Republic of Congo confirmed their representatives would not compete, while organisers in Angola said they had received no update on their contestant's visa application.

South Sudan and Zimbabwe also reported unresolved travel problems. Reports available before the final did not establish whether either country's representative ultimately reached Puerto Rico.

Puerto Rico is a US territory, so contestants travelling there must meet US immigration requirements.

The Associated Press linked the difficulties to restrictions imposed by Donald Trump's administration on nationals of dozens of countries, many in Africa. National organisers attributed the absences to visa barriers, rather than a lack of preparation by the contestants.

Miss Universe Absences Left Several Delegates Waiting

Zambia's Mubanga Pamela Hatyoka was withdrawn by her national organisers with only days remaining. They said they had received 'positive feedback' from the embassy, but decided there was not enough time for her to prepare properly.

National director Alice Rowlands Musukwa said participation meant more than appearing on stage. 'Our Queen deserves more than the opportunity to attend. She deserves the opportunity to compete at her fullest potential.'

Georgina Kambongo had been due to become the Republic of Congo's first Miss Universe contestant. Her organisation said the situation was 'entirely beyond our control' and linked her inability to travel to US restrictions.

Angola's Wanderleia Rodrigues was also reported unable to travel. Zimbabwe's Roseanna Hall, who had expected to leave for Puerto Rico on 8 November, wrote that 'American visa challenges have delayed that journey, but the fight is not over'.

South Sudan's organisers said Adut Deng's travel situation remained unresolved. The reports cited here do not establish whether Hall or Deng eventually made it to the competition.

Miss Universe Crown Went to Puerto Rico's Barreto

Barreto, a 27-year-old social worker, won the title in a final that CNN reported ran without major disruption. She prevailed over 115 other finalists. Melissa Núñez of the Dominican Republic and Venezuela's Clara Vegas finished as runners-up.

Barreto is married and a mother. Her victory followed the pageant's decision, three years ago, to lift its ban on contestants who had married or given birth. The change allowed women previously excluded under those rules to compete.

In the final, contestants faced questions on subjects including leadership and the pageant's relevance. Asked which human value should never be lost as artificial intelligence grows, Barreto said it should be used responsibly. She added that values are measured by 'the consistency between what we say and what we do'.

Visa Problems Added to Miss Universe's Disputes

The visa difficulties were not the only disruption. Delegates from Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam were absent following a contractual dispute between the Miss Universe Organization and Thai businessman Nawat Itsaragrisil, who operates qualifying pageants in those countries, CNN reported.

The contest also faced questions over its judging process after allegations surrounding the 2025 final. Former judge Omar Harfouch resigned before that event, alleging that results had been pre-scripted by an unofficial jury. The organisation and co-owner Raúl Rocha Cantú have denied the allegations.

This year's judges were announced one day before the final. Itsaragrisil had called for greater transparency, saying contestants should know 'how scores are verified and how conflicts of interest are handled'. The Miss Universe Organization did not respond to CNN's questions about the judging process or its dispute with him before the event.