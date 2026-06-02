Jeremy Sochan, a former San Antonio Spurs player, now finds himself preparing to face his previous team in the NBA Finals. Though his playing time for the New York Knicks is likely to be limited, he is certain that he knows how to deal with Spurs' towering superstar Victor Wembanyama.

Sochan began his NBA career as the Spurs' No. 9 overall pick just one year before the franchise landed Wembanyama. The two prospects were expected to form a long-term core in Texas. They shared two and a half seasons together in San Antonio before Sochan and the Spurs reached a mutual agreement to waive him midway through the 2025-26 season.

Sochan signed with the Knicks after clearing waivers, and now his new team will face off against his old team in the NBA Finals. The forward has found himself in an extraordinary position ahead of the championship series. He will rarely see the floor for New York. Yet, his strategic value behind the scenes could prove crucial. He knows the opposition better than most.

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The Hole in Wemby's Game

According to Sochan, a player standing at 7-foot-5 is highly likely to wear out. However, the Knicks should ensure to make him work and be physical with him all game long.

Sochan is confident that even if he stays sidelined the whole series, he could still significantly contribute and the Knicks would benefit from his intel.

'Whether I'm playing or not, it's important to feed all the information I have. And I think I know quite a lot,' Sochan said in an exclusive interview with Jared Schwartz of the New York Post.

'Being that tall [Wembanyama] gets tired,' Sochan continued. 'Give him different looks and [not beat him up but] be very physical, and make him run. And he's gonna get tired, he's gonna have to take some plays off in my opinion'

“Being that tall he gets tired…Give him different looks and (not beat him up but) be very physical, and make him run. And he’s gonna get tired, he’s gonna have to take some plays off in my opinion”



— Jeremy Sochan on former Spurs teammate Victor Wembanyama



Sochan intel ⬇️ https://t.co/I5IPKoW4Sh pic.twitter.com/uwpXZbulv8 — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) June 1, 2026

Easier Said Than Done

Sochan could be right but Wembanyama has been playing exceptional. Exploiting his apparent weakness would be easier said than done.

The French phenomenon is a unique physical specimen. He possesses a blend of size and skill never seen before. Normal scouting reports simply do not apply to him. Knowing a flaw is one thing. Stopping it on the court is another.

In his first career playoff run, Wembanyama averaged 23.2 points, 10.8 rebounds and 3.5 blocks per game through 17 postseason contests. Moreover, he has guided a young Spurs roster through the brutal Western Conference.

Many are convinced that Wembanyama is peaking at the perfect time. He won the Western Conference MVP award and put up big numbers to eliminate the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 7.

The upcoming series offers a brilliant Knicks-Spurs Finals rematch, recreating their famous 1999 championship battle. That historical layer adds immense weight to this meeting. New York is desperate to end a decades-long title drought. San Antonio wants to kickstart a new dynasty. The clash of cultures between the grit of New York and the system of San Antonio is a dream matchup.

Game 1 of the NBA Finals tips off on 3 June at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio.