ABC News has been left in mourning following the death of veteran correspondent Jim Avila, who passed away at the age of 72 after a long illness.

The award-winning journalist, known for his authoritative reporting and decades of national coverage, died at his home, leaving colleagues across the network paying tribute to a figure widely regarded as one of the most trusted voices in broadcast journalism.

A Distinguished Career in American Journalism

Jim Avila built one of the most respected careers in US television news, rising from local reporting to become a central figure in ABC News' national coverage.

He served as senior national correspondent and later as chief law and justice correspondent for the network.

Avila contributed to major broadcasts including 'World News Tonight', '20/20' and 'Nightline', reporting on some of the biggest stories in American public life.

Throughout his career, he became known for his clarity, depth and commitment to factual accuracy. His work took him across the country, covering presidential politics, high-profile court cases, natural disasters and major social issues.

His reporting earned praise from journalism peers and industry organisations, solidifying his reputation as a reliable and authoritative correspondent for millions of viewers.

What Is Known About His Cause of Death

ABC News has confirmed that Avila died after a long illness, though no additional medical details have been released publicly.

Reports indicate he had entered hospice care in recent weeks and passed away at home, surrounded by family. The network and his relatives have not provided further information about the specific nature of his illness, and colleagues have respected the family's preference for privacy.

What remains clear is that Avila continued to be admired throughout his health struggles, with many recalling his determination and strong work ethic even during challenging periods.

ABC News Colleagues Pay Tribute

Following the announcement, colleagues at ABC News expressed deep sadness, describing Avila as a guiding force in the newsroom.

Senior correspondents, producers and anchors have highlighted his decades of mentorship, recalling how he helped shape the reporting approaches of younger journalists and supported them through complex stories.

One longtime ABC journalist said Avila brought a combination of toughness and fairness to every assignment, while others noted his meticulous approach to legal and investigative reporting.

Many tributes focused on his ability to deliver clear explanations during fast-moving national events, a quality that made him a trusted presence for audiences across the United States.

A Lasting Influence on Reporting and Viewers

Avila's work influenced generations of reporters, setting standards for precision and depth in legal and investigative journalism.

His coverage of major national events, including high-stakes political investigations and landmark trials, became reference points for journalists and viewers seeking clarity during critical moments.

His straightforward delivery and commitment to accuracy earned him the respect of the public and the wider media industry.

Tributes Extend Beyond ABC News

Messages of condolence have poured in across the journalism community, with reporters from other networks and media organisations acknowledging his passing.

Industry groups and long-time collaborators noted the breadth of his work and the impact his reporting had on national understanding of complex legal and political issues.

Social media also filled with posts honouring his contributions to broadcast journalism, reflecting the widespread recognition of his influence.

Final Years and Public Presence

In recent years, Avila had stepped back from active reporting as he dealt with ongoing health challenges.

Friends and colleagues have noted that he remained closely connected to the news industry, continuing to share insights and support fellow journalists. His final months were marked by private health struggles, yet the legacy of his decades-long career continued to shape the world of broadcast journalism.