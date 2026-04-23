Georgia Congressman David Albert Scott, a veteran Democrat and the first Black Chair of the House Agriculture Committee, has died in Washington DC at the age of 80. His office confirmed the news on Wednesday, 22 April 2026, stating that his passing was 'unexpected'.

The announcement has stunned colleagues on Capitol Hill, as Scott had been present and active just 24 hours earlier, casting what would be his final vote on the House floor.

While the specific cause of death has not been released, his passing follows years of persistent health challenges, including significant back issues and leg surgery in 2022.

Scott's journey from the segregated tobacco fields of South Carolina to the highest echelons of federal power remains a definitive story of the American South.

As news of the Georgia Congressman's death spread, leaders from both parties are reflecting on a legacy defined by agricultural reform and an unwavering commitment to historically Black land-grant colleges.

David Scott's Journey From Farm Fields To Congress

David Scott's journey ran from segregated fields to the corridors of Congress. Born on 27 June 1945 in the rural town of Aynor, South Carolina, he spent part of his childhood on a family farm and later described himself as having 'cropped the tobacco, picked the cotton, ploughed the fields, fed the hogs, milked the cows.'

His parents, Mamie Polite Scott and Albert James Scott, moved frequently for work. At five, David was sent to Scranton, Pennsylvania, to live with his paternal grandparents. At 10, he returned to South Carolina to stay with his maternal grandmother on the farm, before rejoining his parents in Scarsdale, New York, where they worked as in‑home staff for a wealthy family. He later said those years taught him how to move between worlds and 'get along with people who don't look like me.'

As a teenager, the family relocated to Daytona Beach, Florida, where his father opened a rubbish‑collection business and put his son to work. Scott graduated from high school in 1963 and went on to Florida A&M University in Tallahassee on a cluster of academic scholarships, earning a BA in English and speech in 1967. Summer breaks took him to Washington, D.C., as a management intern in the office of the Assistant Secretary of Labour for Labour‑Management Relations, his first taste of federal bureaucracy.

Scott then won a place at the Wharton School of Finance at the University of Pennsylvania, where he completed an MBA with honours in 1969. That same year, he married Alfredia Aaron, the youngest sister of baseball great Hank Aaron. The newlyweds settled in Atlanta, which would become both his home and his political base.

Before holding office, Scott tried his hand in business and the arts. In the early 1970s, he founded an advertising firm, Dayn‑Mark, and created and performed Langston!, a Georgia PBS production about poet Langston Hughes. He soon moved closer to power, advising then‑Georgia governor Jimmy Carter on revenue policy – an experience he later said had 'a tremendous impact' on his life and career – and working on Andrew Young's congressional campaign in 1972.

By 1974, Scott was running in his own right. He entered the Georgia House of Representatives the following year, serving until 1982. During that period, he pushed through gun‑safety measures that made it a felony to knowingly sell or provide a firearm to a minor and placed responsibility on parents to keep guns out of children's reach. He also helped to create PeachCare, the state health insurance programme for children.

In 1983, he moved up to the Georgia Senate, where he represented the 36th district for 19 years. From that perch, he sponsored laws that still shape daily life in the state: giving women undergoing breast cancer surgery more say over the length of their hospital care, limiting landfill sites in residential areas, and embedding sex education and AIDS‑prevention teaching in public schools.

David Scott's Landmark Role In US Agriculture Policy

David Scott's national profile rose sharply after he won a seat in the US House in 2002. In Washington, he quickly positioned himself as a defender of education, healthcare access and military families. He helped craft legislation to allow veterans and their children to qualify for in‑state tuition at public universities and to allow veterans to pay off the student loans of mental‑health professionals who choose to work within the Veterans Affairs system.

His deepest mark, however, came in agriculture. In the 2018 Farm Bill, Scott secured $80 million for the 19 historically Black 1890s land‑grant colleges and universities, arguing that institutions which had long trained Black farmers and scientists had been short‑changed for generations. Colleagues from farming states across the aisle regularly acknowledged his fluency on the subject.

That long effort culminated in 2021, when he became the first African American to chair the House Agriculture Committee. For Scott, the symbolism was both personal and political. Speaking to a US radio programme, Morning Edition, that year, he said he felt 'destined' for the role, pointing back to his childhood on his grandparents' farm and declaring that no people had 'paid the dues to agriculture and farming' more than African Americans.

Alongside his work on the Agriculture Committee, Scott also served as a senior member of the Financial Services Committee and sat on the board of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, reflecting an interest in both domestic economic policy and international security.

David Scott's 'Unexpected' Death Follows Years Of Serious Back Problems And Surgery

Scott's death was announced on the House floor on Wednesday, a day after he had still been present and voting. His office did not specify how he died, noting only that it was 'unexpected'.

It is not yet clear whether Congressman David Scott's death was linked to a long‑term condition or whether he was suffering from any specific illness in the days immediately before he died. What is known is that the 80‑year‑old had been dealing with persistent back problems and underwent surgery on his leg in 2022.

The Congressman had missed several sessions of the US House due to back issues and was often seen using a walking stick or cane at public events.

In November 2024, he told the Atlanta Journal‑Constitution that he was in rehabilitation for his worsening back. The paper reported that he had not returned to the House by early November, after lawmakers reconvened following the elections.

Tributes Pour In After His 'Unexpected' Death

The reactions from Georgia and Washington were swift. US senator Jon Ossoff said the state was 'a better place thanks to the service of Congressman Scott' and described a life 'devoted... to public service and the State of Georgia.'

Governor Brian Kemp, a Republican, told reporters Scott had been 'a champion for so many communities, especially our agriculture industry', and said his impact would be felt for years.

Atlanta mayor Andre Dickens called him 'a tireless advocate for the people he served', noting that for decades Scott had fought for Georgia's farmers, backed veterans and hosted job and health fairs that 'served tens of thousands of Georgians over the years.'

On Capitol Hill, lawmakers from both parties struck a similar tone. House Speaker Mike Johnson wrote that members were 'deeply saddened' by his passing and praised his more than 20 years of service to Georgia's 13th District. House minority leader Hakeem Jeffries and fellow Democrat Gregory Meeks offered condolences, with Meeks saying simply, 'I was just with him yesterday... He's going to be missed.'

Scott, who was Hank Aaron's brother‑in‑law as well as a fixture of Georgia politics, leaves behind his wife Alfredia, two daughters and two grandchildren. His seat will now add to the small but politically consequential number of vacancies in a chamber where Republicans currently hold only a razor‑thin majority.

The news came after months of quiet concern on Capitol Hill about David Scott's health, even as he continued to serve and run for re‑election to a 13th term representing Georgia's 13th Congressional District.

First elected to Congress in 2002 after almost three decades in the state legislature, Scott built a reputation as a steady, sometimes understated, advocate for farmers, veterans, children and low‑income families – the sort of member whose work did not always make national headlines, but changed policy in ways many Georgians could feel.

He was a legislator who didn't always seek the national spotlight, but his fingerprints are on nearly every major piece of agricultural legislation passed in the last decade.