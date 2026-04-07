A legendary figure who spent years investigating the unknown for the British government has passed away at home after a courageous health battle.

Known for his insights into the nation's most guarded aerial mysteries, he spent his final months sharing his journey with the world before succumbing to a terminal diagnosis. His death marks the end of an era for those seeking the truth behind the secrets he once protected.

Nick Pope, the face of the UK's official UFO investigations, has died. News of his passing was shared by his wife, Elizabeth Weiss, on X. Having dedicated decades to uncovering the unknown, Pope was in his early sixties.

Accompanied by a photo of the two together, Weiss posted a heartfelt message on X and Facebook on April 7, announcing that Pope had passed away at their home. She expressed her deep love for her husband and reflected on how fortunate she felt to have shared her life with him. Even during his final weeks of suffering, he remained dedicated enough to conduct several interviews from their home.

Understanding Nick Pope's Final Battle

While the exact cause of his passing has not been officially confirmed, his wife's comments about his recent struggle point toward his previously disclosed illness.

A Message From Nick Pope:



A while ago, following some digestive issues, I was diagnosed with esophageal cancer. Unfortunately, it's Stage 4 and has metastasized to my liver. While I know that it's kindness and hope that leads people to suggest healers and supposed miracle cures,… — Nick Pope (@nickpopemod) February 12, 2026

In early February 2026, the former official shared the news that he was battling Stage 4 esophageal cancer. After revealing that the condition had reached his liver, he spent his final months facing the advanced diagnosis before he died on April 6.

Five Key Facts About the Life of Nick Pope

A fixture on television for years, he was a mainstay on 'Ancient Aliens', the History Channel's longest-running documentary series. He built a diverse career as a British media commentator and author, following a distinguished tenure as a civil servant. During his time with the Ministry of Defence (MoD), he famously oversaw the official 'UFO desk', investigating sightings for the British government. Though originally from the UK, he relocated to the United States in 2012, where he later married Elizabeth Weiss, an American anthropologist. His body of work includes influential books like Open Skies, Closed Minds, which detailed his fascination with ufology—the study of what are now commonly known as Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP).

A Look at Nick Pope's Family and Career Legacy

Pope and Weiss tied the knot in 2011. A distinguished academic, she serves as Professor Emeritus of Anthropology at San Jose State University and is a board member for the National Association of Scholars.

When you know you met the right one, there's no need to wait! https://t.co/IwwhtC3ECk — Elizabeth Weiss (@eweissunburied) February 25, 2023

The couple decided to marry while Pope was appearing at the International UFO Congress in Scottsdale, Arizona. Their wedding followed a brief courtship, with Pope previously sharing that they had been dating for only '16 weeks' before they wed. Responding warmly on X, Weiss explained that when someone finds their perfect partner, there is no reason to delay.

Read more Neil McCasland's Silver Alert Is Freaking Out UFO Theorists: Who Is He And Why? Neil McCasland's Silver Alert Is Freaking Out UFO Theorists: Who Is He And Why?

Estimating Nick Pope's Financial Legacy

While Nick Pope's exact net worth was never publicly confirmed, his diverse career across government and media suggests he achieved significant financial success. During the peak of his popularity, his 'Ancient Aliens Live' tour frequently played to sold-out audiences, with Financial Times reporting ticket prices ranging from $39 (£29.47) to nearly $200 (£151.15).

Beyond his live events, his earnings were bolstered by numerous television appearances, several published books, and his long-term tenure with the British government, with many experts believing his total wealth reached into the millions.