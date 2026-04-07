A quiet but emotional wave of grief has swept across the UFO community following the death of British investigator Nick Pope, whose passing at 60 has placed renewed focus on the life and strength of his wife, Elizabeth Weiss, often described as his 'real-life Scully.'

As tributes continue to pour in, new details about their life together, her role in his final days, and her heartfelt announcement of his death have captured public attention.

Elizabeth Weiss Shares Heartbreaking News

The news of Pope's passing was confirmed by Weiss through a deeply emotional post shared on social media, where she revealed that he died at their home in Tucson, Arizona. Her message reflected both grief and gratitude, describing her husband as a loving partner who remained dedicated to his work even in his final days.

She wrote, 'My heart is breaking, Nick passed away this afternoon at our home. The last few weeks of his life, even as he suffered, he managed to do a few interviews from home. I was so lucky to have met and to have married Nick. He was a wonderful husband. I loved him dearly.'

Her words quickly resonated with fans and followers, offering a rare and personal glimpse into the final chapter of the life of one of the world's most recognised UFO experts.

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Who Is Elizabeth Weiss

Elizabeth Weiss is an American anthropologist and former professor known for her academic work and scientific perspective. Pope often referred to her as his 'real-life Agent Scully,' drawing a comparison to the sceptical scientist from the popular series The X-Files.

The couple first met in 2010 in a chance encounter inside a hotel lobby in San José. Their relationship quickly developed into a strong partnership built on curiosity, intellect and mutual respect. They later married and eventually relocated to the United States, where they built a life together centred on shared interests in science, nature and exploration.

Weiss's influence on Pope's life was often described as grounding, balancing his fascination with unexplained phenomena with her scientific approach to evidence and scepticism.

Nick Pope's Final Battle

In the months leading up to his death, Pope continued to engage with audiences despite facing a terminal illness. He had previously revealed that he was diagnosed with oesophageal cancer, which had progressed to an advanced stage.

He openly acknowledged the severity of his condition, stating that his situation left no possibility of recovery. Even so, he remained active, participating in interviews and discussions from home, a testament to his dedication to his field.

Those close to him and his many followers praised his commitment, noting that he continued contributing to conversations about national security and unidentified aerial phenomena until the very end. His persistence highlighted a career defined not only by curiosity but also by resilience.

Legacy of a UFO Pioneer and His Lasting Impact

Pope rose to prominence during his time at the UK Ministry of Defence, where he worked from 1991 to 1994 investigating UFO sightings and assessing potential risks to national security. This role earned him global recognition and positioned him as one of the leading voices in the study of unexplained aerial phenomena.

After leaving government service, he became a public figure, appearing in documentaries, television programmes and live events. He was often referred to as the 'real-life Fox Mulder,' a nod to his role in bringing UFO discussions into mainstream conversation.

His work continued to attract audiences worldwide, with tours and appearances drawing large crowds. Through books, media engagements and public speaking, he helped shape modern discussions around UFOs, blending government experience with public curiosity.

While the exact details of his passing have not been publicly confirmed, it is clear that his legacy extends far beyond his years in service.